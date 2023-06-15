Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bruce Kangwa is open to a return to Highlanders Football Club after his seven-year stint at Tanzanian giants Azam came to an end.Azam announced the utility player's departure from the club this week after they lost 1-0 to Young Africans in the Tanzania FA Cup at the weekend."Thank you our captain! @amaruce12. Thank you so much for your immense contribution to our team for seven years strong since we signed you in 2016 from Zimbabwe Highlanders FC. You will remain in the memory of our club! We wish you all the best and more success as you go," the club posted in one of their social media platforms.Speaking from Tanzania, Kangwa indicated that he dreams of ending his career at Highlanders."I am still in the game; outside or back home as long as the price is good. Anything can happen; you know the life of a footballer. I would love to end my career where it all started but as for now I am open to offers. I still can play. I would like to end my career at Highlanders where it started because they are the ones who made me to be what I am today; they showed me the way for me to get interest from Azam. I have so much respect and appreciation for these two clubs," Kangwa said.Kangwa paid tribute to Highlanders for shaping up his career which took him to Tanzania where Azam made him captain for his illustrious work at the club."I would like to thank the management of the team (Azam), the owner of the team, the technical team and the players it has been a long journey for me and seven years is not a joke in a foreign land but the guys this side; everyone made it easy for me and has been I am home. I appreciate each and every one that has been part of this journey. For now since we are going off-season, I will come home and rest and then take it from there as for now I am grateful to the club for the support and I wish them success and all the best when they start the new season," he said.Kangwa, who also played for the Warriors, joined Azam from Highlanders in 2015, where he was later joined by another Warriors and former Bosso player, striker Prince Dube.