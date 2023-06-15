Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Vladimir Putin said Russia has delivered its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, three months after announcing the plan that threatens to ratchet up tensions with the US and its allies over the war in Ukraine."The first nuclear charges were delivered to the territory of Belarus. But only the first," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday."This is the first part. But by the end of the summer, by the end of the year, we will complete this work."