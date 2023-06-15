Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton says the country is ready to shake off the "bad press" it still receives globally as it prepares to host the Cricket World Cup qualifiers which begin on Sunday.

West Indies and Sri Lanka are the strong favourites to qualify from the ten team competition with the hosts opening the tournament against Nepal in Harare.

Houghton, who played 22 Tests and 63 ODIs for his country, says there is a resurgence both on and off the field after a turbulent political period.

"It is very calm and very safe. I would say it's one of the safest countries in the world," Houghton told BBC Sport Africa.

"You don't have a problem going out at night. You go anywhere you want. The streets are good, the shops are good, the environment is good.

"Zimbabwe suffers from some incredibly bad press all around the world. And actually, when people come here, they're like: 'Wow! This isn't what we read about.'

"I think we're in a really good place. I think we're a good destination."

Zimbabwe, who also hosted the World Cup qualifiers in 2018 but failed to progress, will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with South Africa and Namibia.

It marks a return to hosting global events for a country which also co-hosted the 2003 World Cup with South Africa but in which a black armband protest against the Robert Mugabe president was staged by Zimbabwe stars Andy Flower and Henry Olonga.

Years spent under sanctions imposed upon the country between 2002 and 2017, has been followed by some stability however the remains the country's political landscape remains fractious, with the next round of elections coming up in August, along with the world's highest rate of inflation.

"One of the things I've been trying to do is to regain the confidence of English sides to come here," Houghton, who coached Derbyshire and Worcestershire in the County Championship in England, continued.

"I'm not just thinking Tests but I'm talking about County sides, school sides and things like that. Individuals to come and play domestic cricket, and I'm pleased to say, over the last couple of years that's gone really well.

"We had Durham and Glamorgan here in March as well, and they absolutely love the place. We're also upgrading our major stadium in Harare with floodlights.

"Everything is on the way up at the moment, particularly in the cricket side. I've been in England a long time, and I've sort of been back and forth over the years.

"With my wife, I'm really making an effort to get out to all the various places now I'm back here with the cricket team.

"Two things have really struck me. One: how beautiful this country really is, and two: how our support for cricket has become so country wide. It's absolutely amazing."

Former England batter Gary Ballance boosted the game for the south west African nation when he switched allegiances to Zimbabwe in December only to announce his retirement from the sport four months later.

The recent achievement of reaching the Super Sixes of last year's T20 World Cup, where Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan with a one-run win, certainly help aspirations.

Their last appearance on the 50 over stage was at the 2015 World Cup but only won once and exited at the group stage.

The first group of qualifiers for this year's event will lead to a Super Sixes stage with the final played on July 9 in Harare - both finalists will automatically qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November.

Houghton knows a strong start is needed if the two main powerhouses, West Indies and Sri Lanka, can be overcome.

"You carry your points into the Super Sixes. So the really important stage of this tournament is these first 4 games.

If you get out of this group into the Super Six, and you're carrying maximum points, you're in a good position to qualify.

"Qualifying would not be a shock to me, we can definitely qualify. If we play really well in a couple of games on the right day we can qualify.

"I think it would be massive. The fans, the support group, the crowds - they understand how difficult it is, but if we were to make it, wow! This place would explode."


Source - bbc

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa finalising candidate list

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 375 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

6 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Losers imposed as winners

6 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zisco set to start mining operations

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mwonzora reveals why he threatened to kill ex-employee

10 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

11 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

11 hrs ago | 539 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

11 hrs ago | 854 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

11 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

11 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

12 hrs ago | 483 Views

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

22 hrs ago | 8188 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

23 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

23 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

23 hrs ago | 735 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

15 Jun 2023 at 16:26hrs | 1454 Views

Wife killer hangs self

15 Jun 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1629 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

15 Jun 2023 at 14:45hrs | 407 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

15 Jun 2023 at 11:33hrs | 1357 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

15 Jun 2023 at 09:06hrs | 609 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2806 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days