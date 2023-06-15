Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba says the party will use non-violent means to gain state power.

Speaking at an International Day of the African Child commemoration hosted by the party in Bulawayo on Friday, Siziba said the party will not be lured into engaging in violence as a means of assuming power.

The event held under the theme, A Youth-led Revolution, Reclaiming Zimbabwe's liberation through the ballot, was attended by youth representatives from Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo, Bulawayo and other provinces.

"There are people, our other parties saying Chamisa has no plan, let me tell you, this struggle. When we were persecuting this struggle for 20 years, we know the enemy that we are dealing with, they wanted us to be in the streets, to cause violence so that they would arrest the leader of the revolution," said Siziba.

He urged the young people to use the ballot as their method of winning the struggle.

"We know their behaviour because I say to you fellow young people, our method of struggle is the ballot, there are those who want a violent revolution, they have a right to define their struggle, define their methods, prosecute it, our method as CCC is a non-violent national democratic revolution to the power of the ballot," said Siziba.

Siziba also took a swipe at former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo for his comments against the party.

"Now our friend we grew up with in Tsholotsho, Jonathan Moyo, he says to us CCC is weak and so forth, he is speaking in Kenya, this struggle is local, the revolution is local, the revolution is not being televised from Nairobi, the revolution is here, we are leading it here."

Siziba said the opposition party is confident of victory in the August 23 polls.  "We hear them saying CCC is not going to win, let me tell you, there was a survey by research Institutions, they predicted a Chamisa victory, police survey: Chamisa victory, military survey: Chamisa victory, they know that when it comes to the election, no one in the body politics of this country can defeat Advocate Nelson Chamisa," he said.

"They took our headquarters, Harvest House, members of parliament, colour red, we came with the new colour yet, went back to the ballot and did a whitewash if we were weak, we were not going to get the numbers we got in Parliament. The nature of the democratic revolution, it's a revolution of culture."

The party is yet to announce its election candidates with just a few days before the sitting of the Nomination Courts.

Source - cite

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa finalising candidate list

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

6 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Losers imposed as winners

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zisco set to start mining operations

10 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mwonzora reveals why he threatened to kill ex-employee

11 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

11 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

11 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

12 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

23 hrs ago | 8270 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

23 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

23 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

23 hrs ago | 735 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

15 Jun 2023 at 16:26hrs | 1454 Views

Wife killer hangs self

15 Jun 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1629 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

15 Jun 2023 at 14:45hrs | 407 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

15 Jun 2023 at 11:33hrs | 1357 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

15 Jun 2023 at 09:06hrs | 610 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2807 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1417 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days