'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF linked political analysts have described former Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Arthur Mutambara as an opportunist whose grasp of the obtaining situation in Zimbabwe is questionable.

Professor Mutambara has been in the wilderness since the end of his tenure under the Government of National Unity and the going has been tough for the robotics expert.

He has however emerged just before the country's general elections throwing his weight behind the Citizens Coalition for Change opposition political party.

His antics have not gone down well with key political players in the country and experts alike with Zimpapers Group Political Editor, Ranga Mataire saying Professor Mutambara is seeking attention in a bid to market his books which have no impact in society.

"No one in Zimbabwe has actual memory of his contribution during the government of national unity, I think he is trying to court relevance by courting the opposition, but I don't think it has any traction because of his political manoeuvring. As a political figure, I think his popularity ended when he was a student leader and people had so much confidence when he came back during the GNU, but when you look at the history, there is very little to show for his education. For now, he is just a shadow of what he could have been. It's not surprising that Prof Mutambara thinks he will have political relevance if he identifies with the opposition, he also wants to sell his books. I don't know whether he would have any readers to that effect because he has been writing self-praise books about his experience in the GNU," said Mataire.

Political analyst, Mr Leopold Chakanyuka zeroed in on the robotics Professor's failed political career.

Said Chakanyuka, "If you want to look at the history of Professor Mutambara, he is a complete failure. There is absolutely nothing that shows his capability either as a politician during his time as a Deputy Prime Minister or as a scientist, there is absolutely nothing. I don't know if he thinks that he is going to get another chance or there is going to be Government of National Unity, he is just lying to himself," he said.

Professor Mutambara has drawn the wrath of key political players and Zimbabweans at large for his political theories regarding the First and Second Republic which observers feel lack both political substance and direction.

Source - zbc

Comments

