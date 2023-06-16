Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post has become a practical example of how to improve efficiency and curtail corruption at the country's ports of entry.Touts swarming travellers like bees, impersonation of ZIMRA officials and unending cases of robbery and pickpocketing had become the order of the day at Beitbridge Border Post.But as they say, everything comes to an end in due season.This has been made possible by the installation of a biometric system at the modernised border post thereby restoring sanity to the once volatile and corruption-infested port of entry.The installation of the biometric system and mobile cargo scanners has also improved efficiency."We have an increase in the trucks coming back to Beitbridge, there is evidence by way of statistics and is attributable to the automation of the processes, our new scanners and online payment and we are happy.""Last year the President said that he wants the touts issue dealt with and we have done just that, we have 600 CCTV cameras and this enhances efficiency and we are so satisfied," said Zimborders General Manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube.The second republic has prioritised efficiency in public institutions and is seized with improving the quality of service provided by state institutions."The one thing that this border post has resolved is reducing the activities of touts, it was getting out of control and the biometric system has gotten rid of it and I am so impressed by how this border is being run, it is clean, there is a good spirit among staff and we as the government are ready to support the staff to move to higher levels of efficiency," said the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube.The Zimborders Consortium is now in the process of putting in place relevant signage on the newly modernised US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post.