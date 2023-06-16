Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST retrenchments reversed

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology, has reversed staff retrenchments effected last month advising those affected to go back to work.
Last month, Nust reportedly retrenched over 60 staff members.

Some of the affected staffers had said they were caught unaware, after they were summoned to the human resources office on Wednesday May 30, and handed letters of retrenchment notifying them that May 31 was their last day of work.

However, in a statement in this Saturday's Chronicle, Nust Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo has advised all the staff members who were affected during the Staff Rationalisation Exercise last month to go back to work and continue their duties with immediate effect.

"The Vice-Chancellor's Office wishes to advise that the Staff Rationalisation Exercise, which had resulted in some employees being laid off, has been reversed with immediate effect. All staff members who were affected should report for duty at their workstations,'' read the statement.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments

