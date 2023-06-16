Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

Local think-thank Zimbabwe Democracy Institute says the ruling Zanu-PF government has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods, which include utilising the available natural resources, creating a dependency syndrome, infrastructure for registering citizens and instruments of coercion.

The ZDI illustration below shows how President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has conceptualised the four authoritarian capability infrastructure, positioned key players and initiated critical programmes for its survival.





