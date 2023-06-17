Latest News Editor's Choice


Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS continue to strive to create a conducive environment to enable their players to succeed, both on the local scene and on the continent.

In their latest step towards creating this conducive environment, the Mhondoro-based side yesterday unveiled a world-class luxury bus for their team.

The vehicle is worth more than US$200 000.

Speaking at the bus and 2023 playing kit unveiling ceremony held at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi, Platinum Stars president Takawira Maswiswi reiterated his board's desire to make the club a better home for its players. "When we embarked on this football journey, we made it clear that we would want to perform at the highest level not only here in Zimbabwe, but also on the African continent," said Maswiswi.

"In order to do so, we need to create the right environment for our players to succeed. This means resourcing the team as best as we can," he said.

The luxury bus comes with a variety of amenities that include, but are not limited to, Wi-Fi, and a television set. This will ensure the team travels comfortably during their road trips.

"A bus is a bus, but what does it mean to us?" said Maswiswi.

"A bus is an important feature in the culture of football; it gives us a good brand and it makes the players feel good.

"Our new bus is our symbol for excellence, and our players should get to the match in the right frame of mind for them to perform at the highest level.

"If we are to perform at the highest level, branding is also very important and this bus is a step in the right direction," said the Ngezi club president.

Ngezi Platinum Stars also unveiled their 2023 playing kit. It consists of a blue home kit, a white away kit and a grey alternative kit.

Ngezi Platinum Stars currently sit at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table. Maswiswi revealed that the board will support the technical team in its endeavours to win the league title.

"We are a very ambitious club and would like to take our football to the highest level," he said.

"We also need to be realistic in terms of the journey we must travel before we can get there. And as much as we would like to win cups and so forth, what is perhaps more important is creating the right environment and supporting the technical team.

"We are quite happy with how our team has been performing," said Maswiswi.

Source - The Sunday Mail
Most Popular In 7 Days