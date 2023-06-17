Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC cashier defrauds council 57 times

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN alleged cunning Bulawayo City Council cashier defrauded the local authority 57 times where in some instances he would receipt manually and not enter such payments into the respective accounts but instead convert the money into his own use.

The cashier, Thembiso Ndlovu, who was based at Pelandaba revenue office, is suspected to have done more fraud cases than the discovered 57, as he allegedly tore out 28 leaves of manual receipts which the local authority's audit section failed to determine who, when and how much was receipted and not captured in the machine receipting system.

"Audit found that Mr Thembiso Ndlovu in more than 57 transactions would successfully receive Ecocash or debit card payments through a designated Point of Sale machine, produce an original receipt as per submitted account number and for reason known to himself would immediately produce and issue to the ratepayer a duplicate instead of the original one.

"He would in some instances cancel the receipt immediately and use the received funds for unrelated ratepayer accounts who some stated would have paid in ZWL cash. He would in some cases receipt manual receipts and not enter such payments into the respective accounts but instead convert the money to his own use. Using these modus operandi, the accounts for the paying rate payers were not credited. We also found that he tore 28 leaves of manual receipts which we were not able to establish who, when and how much was receipted and not captured in the machine receipting system."

The fraud cases reportedly took place between 6 September 2021 and 6 April 2022, with Ndlovu submitting in writing to the local authority that he used the City's funds paid by ratepayers on the basis that he would pay them back. During the period of the alleged fraud, the official exchange rate moved from ZW$86 to 1 US$ to ZW$145:1 US$.

"We also found that Thembiso Ndlovu on more than 14 occasions without declaring or making it known to his supervisor made payments through his Ecocash account number or bank card amounting to $22 801 to balance off or pay into ratepayers' accounts who would have possibly paid in cash.

"Audit further found Thembiso Ndlovu on 16 occasions used a City of Bulawayo billing account belonging to Miss E Moyo to balance off surplus amounts instead of using the official Pelandaba Cashiers Revenue Office surplus account. Based on findings, audit concludes that Thembiso Ndlovu misappropriated a gross amount of $226 300 from 57 received payments, paid back $96 500 resulting in actual financial prejudice of $129 800," reads the audit report.

As part of the recommendations submitted by audit, it was recommended that Ndlovu should be reported to the appropriate authorities for his breach of standard of operation procedures.

"Audit has noted that the current receipting system promotes misappropriation of city's assets as seen in this case, and therefore recommends that this system should be synchronised with the payment system, that is, receipts be automatically printed once a payment is made at the same time posting the payment to the respective account such that there is no way a receipt can be produced without receiving a payment and thus eliminate the additional time required for posting each account," reads the report.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Bcc, #Cashier, #Defraud

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Council's drive to recruit nurses stalls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lions, jumbos on the loose

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Scorned cop abuses hubby

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

More land for Bulawayo housing

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con 'headmaster' arrested

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Overpricing shops penalised, 16 bank accounts frozen in RBZ price blitz

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Professor Ncube must ignore councillors' talk shows

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Madinda wants to produce a typical Bosso player

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Unserviced stands blamed for Beitbridge cholera'

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Election nomination fees gazetted

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Ghana

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe elections nomination Court to sit on Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

RBZ finalises platform for digital token payments

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

ANC to up the ante in Zimbabwe sanctions fight

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa mourns businessman Mucheche

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dabengwa's wife was a courageous woman

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Joice Mujuru's farm property saved from sale by the sheriff of the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1458 Views

BREAKING: Biti ousted from Harare East seat?

17 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

NUST retrenchments reversed

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

20 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons the economy for Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 1286 Views

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

17 Jun 2023 at 10:53hrs | 574 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

17 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 832 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

17 Jun 2023 at 10:16hrs | 1659 Views

Zimbabwe triple murder suspect arrested in Ireland after two years on run

17 Jun 2023 at 08:59hrs | 1455 Views

Luton target Nakamba signature

17 Jun 2023 at 08:13hrs | 1044 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

17 Jun 2023 at 08:12hrs | 1235 Views

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

17 Jun 2023 at 08:12hrs | 677 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

17 Jun 2023 at 08:11hrs | 626 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 161 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 182 Views

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

17 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days