Scorned cop abuses hubby

A Harare man says his wife, who is a police officer, is in the habit of assaulting him after he threatened to divorce her.Paddington Njetemano told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that his marriage to Netsai Majombo had broken down."I want her to be stopped from coming to my workplace and assaulting me because I no longer want her," said Njetemano, who was seeking a protection order."She takes advantage of the fact that she is a police officer and runs to report to her colleagues that I abuse her."Njetemano said Majombo's family was refusing to accept his divorce token.Majambo denied the charges before accusing Njetemano of having several extra-marital affairs."His girlfriend who works with him is the one who is trying to separate us," she said."When I went to his workplace she insulted me and I never retaliated."