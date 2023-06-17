Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scorned cop abuses hubby

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man says his wife, who is a police officer, is in the habit of assaulting him after  he threatened to divorce her.

Paddington Njetemano told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that his marriage to Netsai Majombo had broken down.

"I want her to be stopped from coming to my workplace and assaulting me because I no longer want her," said Njetemano, who was seeking a protection order.

"She takes advantage of the fact that she is a police officer and runs to report to her colleagues that I abuse her."

Njetemano said Majombo's family was refusing to accept his divorce token.

 Majambo denied the charges before accusing Njetemano of having several extra-marital affairs.

"His girlfriend who works with him is the one who is trying to separate us," she said.

"When I went to his workplace she insulted me and I never retaliated."

Source - Newsday
More on: #Sconned, #Cop, #Hubby

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Council's drive to recruit nurses stalls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lions, jumbos on the loose

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

More land for Bulawayo housing

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

BCC cashier defrauds council 57 times

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Con 'headmaster' arrested

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Overpricing shops penalised, 16 bank accounts frozen in RBZ price blitz

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Professor Ncube must ignore councillors' talk shows

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Madinda wants to produce a typical Bosso player

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Unserviced stands blamed for Beitbridge cholera'

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Election nomination fees gazetted

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Ghana

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe elections nomination Court to sit on Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ finalises platform for digital token payments

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

ANC to up the ante in Zimbabwe sanctions fight

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa mourns businessman Mucheche

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dabengwa's wife was a courageous woman

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Joice Mujuru's farm property saved from sale by the sheriff of the High Court

16 hrs ago | 1457 Views

BREAKING: Biti ousted from Harare East seat?

17 hrs ago | 4574 Views

Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

NUST retrenchments reversed

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

20 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons the economy for Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 1286 Views

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

17 Jun 2023 at 10:53hrs | 574 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

17 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 832 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

17 Jun 2023 at 10:16hrs | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe triple murder suspect arrested in Ireland after two years on run

17 Jun 2023 at 08:59hrs | 1455 Views

Luton target Nakamba signature

17 Jun 2023 at 08:13hrs | 1044 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

17 Jun 2023 at 08:12hrs | 1235 Views

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

17 Jun 2023 at 08:12hrs | 677 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

17 Jun 2023 at 08:11hrs | 626 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 161 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 182 Views

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

17 Jun 2023 at 08:10hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

17 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days