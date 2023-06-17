Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says people should patiently wait for nomination court day, 21 June, to know the party’s final election candidates.The party has today announced a long list, with up to 3 names per constituency.In Harare East, two names were announced: Allan Markham and Tendai Biti. This follows reports that Biti has been defeated during the "consensus candidate selection" process.In Bulawayo’s largest constituency, Cowdray Park, Thokozani Khupe is among the names announced.Chamisa says the final candidates have already been chosen by local communities.Journalists asked him why he is not announcing the final list. Party insiders say the selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence for the opposition if not handled with wisdom.