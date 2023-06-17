Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

The defeat of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior leader Tendai Biti (technically the vice-president) in the candidates selection process (primaries) has sent shock waves within the party, the public and diplomatic community as people say he is currently the best MP in the Zimbabwean Parliament in terms of representing interests of his constituency, contribution to the legislative process, debates, probing issues (new laws, budget, public finances, debt and arrears, loans, abuse of office and power, corruption, human rights and constitutionalism), exercising oversight responsibilities and asking ministers questions to hold them and the entire executive to account.Apart from its legislative function, parliament holds the executive to account, that is ensures public accountability and transparency in governance by scrutinising government policies, programmes and expenditures.Other commentators believe that Nelson Chamisa, the leader of CCC, is now eliminating competition.Biti was beaten by Rusty Makham by 338 to 392 votes in Harare East.Among his other attributes, Biti is widely seen as a part of the CCC's intellectual locomotive; driving its thinking process, ideation, policy initiatives, research, execution of ideas and articulation of issues.Prominent local analyst Dr Phillan Zamchiya expressed his dismay this way:"Dear Reader,Good Evening,There have been conflicting messages from various media houses about the outcome of the CCC's internal process to select its parliamentary candidate in Harare East to contest in the upcoming general election.I can reliably confirm from my research that Tendai Biti has lost the internal contest to represent CCC in Harare East constituency. In short Tendai Biti got 338 votes to Rusty Makham's 392 votes. Congrats to Makham.I sorry for Tendai. He was my preferred candidate.By Dr. Phillan Zamchiya.17 June 2023."