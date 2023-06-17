Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe won the toss at Harare and chose to take the field on the opening day of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

Brilliant hundreds from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe to an eight wicket win over Nepal in the opening encounter of the World Cup Qualifier. Chasing a target of 291 runs, Zimbawbe won with 35 balls to spare.

In pursuit of 291, the Zimbabwe openers began on a positive note. Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine added 45 runs, before Gumbie was adjudged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over.

Incoming batter, Wesley Madhevere, then joined forces with Ervine to keep the Zimbabwe chase on track. Together they added 82 runs off 92 balls for the second wicket. However, Nepal struck back in the 24th over, when Gulsan Jha dismissed Madhevere for 32.

At the halfway stage mark, the Chevrons were 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62.

Sean Williams and Ervine then took the attack to the Nepal bowlers, dispatching 77 runs between overs 26-35. Gradually the required rate came under six an over, and Zimbabwe assumed the driver's seat. Ervine brought up his fourth ODI century in the 38th over.

Only an inspirational act on the field could change the course of game, but that wasn't to be the case. Williams brought up a ton of his own in the 44th over, with a boundary that equaled the scores. In total, Ervine scored 121* off 128, with 15 fours and a six to his name. Williams hit 102* off 70, with 13 fours and a six.

Earlier today, Zimbabwe skipper Ervine decided to bowl first against Nepal at Harare Sports Club.

An experienced Zimbabwe side banked on their star players, including Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Tendai Chatara, to contribute towards a strong showing in their opening encounter.

Nepal, riding high after their recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 success, were hoping for their golden run to continue in the qualifier.

After a couple of watchful overs, Nepal openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened their arms and started looking for runs. The duo made the most of the scoring opportunities in the first half of their innings and got the side to 114 without loss in 25 overs.

Bhurtel took the lead in run-scoring and scored 66 runs off 75 balls in this period. Zimbabwe tried a number of bowling options, including the likes of Williams and Raza, but couldn't dislodge the pair.

Bhurtel and Aasif picked the scoring rate after this, blasting away 50 runs between the 26-30 over mark. Just when Nepal looked like they were going to take the game away from the tournament hosts, the Chevrons struck back. In the 32nd over, Wellington Masakadza (2/42) yorked Bhurtel for 99. A couple of overs later he accounted for Aasif, who fell for 66.

Despite these two setbacks, Nepal continued at a steady rate at the back of Kushal Malla (41) and Rohit Paudel (31). However, accurate death bowling from Richard Ngrava (4/43) and co. meant that Nepal couldn't get past 300. They scored 79 runs off their last 10 overs, and finished at 290 for eight.


Source - ICC
More on: #Cricket, #Zimbabwe, #Win

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

4 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

10 hrs ago | 684 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Council's drive to recruit nurses stalls

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lions, jumbos on the loose

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Scorned cop abuses hubby

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

More land for Bulawayo housing

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

BCC cashier defrauds council 57 times

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Con 'headmaster' arrested

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Overpricing shops penalised, 16 bank accounts frozen in RBZ price blitz

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Professor Ncube must ignore councillors' talk shows

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Madinda wants to produce a typical Bosso player

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Unserviced stands blamed for Beitbridge cholera'

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Election nomination fees gazetted

11 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Ghana

11 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe elections nomination Court to sit on Wednesday

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

RBZ finalises platform for digital token payments

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

ANC to up the ante in Zimbabwe sanctions fight

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa mourns businessman Mucheche

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dabengwa's wife was a courageous woman

23 hrs ago | 766 Views

Joice Mujuru's farm property saved from sale by the sheriff of the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1694 Views

BREAKING: Biti ousted from Harare East seat?

17 Jun 2023 at 19:03hrs | 5565 Views

Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

17 Jun 2023 at 17:59hrs | 463 Views

NUST retrenchments reversed

17 Jun 2023 at 17:51hrs | 791 Views

Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

17 Jun 2023 at 15:52hrs | 653 Views

'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

17 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 1175 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons the economy for Cowdray Park

17 Jun 2023 at 12:40hrs | 1390 Views

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

17 Jun 2023 at 10:53hrs | 594 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

17 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 848 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

17 Jun 2023 at 10:16hrs | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days