Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

by Staff reporter

Residents of Tshwane will on Monday morning begin a week-long mass protest against illegal immigrants living in South Africa.Residents say they have had enough of illegal immigrants operating businesses in South Africa without paying taxes. They are calling on the government to take action.One of the residents that will be leading the protest in Marabastad on Monday morning, Given Moraba, says illegal immigrants should not be allowed to live in South Africa undocumented."Those people don't pay SARS; that's why we are saying to our president—we don't need them. They don't have passports. They are illegal in SA; that's the problem. We need our jobs back. We need our economy back. They are causing crime; we have a lot of crime in SA right now."