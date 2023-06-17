Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Tshwane will on Monday morning begin a week-long mass protest against illegal immigrants living in South Africa.

Residents say they have had enough of illegal immigrants operating businesses in South Africa without paying taxes. They are calling on the government to take action.

One of the residents that will be leading the protest in Marabastad on Monday morning, Given Moraba, says illegal immigrants should not be allowed to live in South Africa undocumented.

"Those people don't pay SARS; that's why we are saying to our president—we don't need them. They don't have passports. They are illegal in SA; that's the problem. We need our jobs back. We need our economy back. They are causing crime; we have a lot of crime in SA right now."

Source - SABC News
More on: #Tshwane, #Protest,

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

3 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

10 hrs ago | 936 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

10 hrs ago | 676 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

10 hrs ago | 704 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

10 hrs ago | 831 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Council's drive to recruit nurses stalls

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lions, jumbos on the loose

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Scorned cop abuses hubby

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

More land for Bulawayo housing

10 hrs ago | 415 Views

BCC cashier defrauds council 57 times

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

Con 'headmaster' arrested

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Overpricing shops penalised, 16 bank accounts frozen in RBZ price blitz

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Professor Ncube must ignore councillors' talk shows

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Madinda wants to produce a typical Bosso player

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Unserviced stands blamed for Beitbridge cholera'

10 hrs ago | 23 Views

Election nomination fees gazetted

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Ghana

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe elections nomination Court to sit on Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

RBZ finalises platform for digital token payments

10 hrs ago | 49 Views

ANC to up the ante in Zimbabwe sanctions fight

10 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa mourns businessman Mucheche

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dabengwa's wife was a courageous woman

23 hrs ago | 765 Views

Joice Mujuru's farm property saved from sale by the sheriff of the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1686 Views

BREAKING: Biti ousted from Harare East seat?

24 hrs ago | 5546 Views

Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

17 Jun 2023 at 17:59hrs | 462 Views

NUST retrenchments reversed

17 Jun 2023 at 17:51hrs | 787 Views

Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

17 Jun 2023 at 15:52hrs | 651 Views

'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

17 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 1172 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons the economy for Cowdray Park

17 Jun 2023 at 12:40hrs | 1388 Views

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

17 Jun 2023 at 10:53hrs | 594 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

17 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 845 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

17 Jun 2023 at 10:16hrs | 1694 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days