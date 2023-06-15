Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned elements which he claimed are working to derail the country's economic stability piling pressure on ordinary citizens as the country heads to polls in the next two months.The ZW$ currency has lost much of its value on both the local and parallel market in recent weeks.While fiscal and monetary authorities have admitted that the local currency's depreciation was partly prompted by increased ZWL liquidity injected in the economy after payments made to government contractors.Addressing party supporters in Masvingo recently, Mnangagwa claimed the opposition was working with the West to derail economic progress in a bid to cause an uprising ahead of the August 23 polls.Speaking at the 56th Commemorations of the Anglican Church of Zimbabwe martyr Benard Mizeki in Marondera over the weekend, the Zanu-PF leader bemoaned the "ungodly" works.He said: "If people sit down wherever they are, and plan that people in another country like Zimbabwe must suffer, those people are ungodly."Let us remain steadfast against the onslaught by our detractors, who seek to hurt our economy and inflict suffering on all of us. Such greedy, divisive and harmful tendencies are ungodly."Our collective energies, skills , ideas and competencies must be directed towards building a prosperous, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe," he said.Mnangagwa urged the church to preach and pray for unity, peace and love as the nation heads for polls on August 23 2023 ."As the world is the salt of the nation, Christians and other religious communities carry the weighty obligation to be bridges for love, respect, tolerance and unity. You are peacemakers .Even the word of God says in Matthew 5 :9 Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God," he said.