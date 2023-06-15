Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned elements which he claimed are working to derail the country's economic stability piling pressure on ordinary citizens as the country heads to polls in the next two months.

The ZW$ currency has lost much of its value on both the local and parallel market in recent weeks.

While fiscal and monetary authorities have admitted that the local currency's depreciation was partly prompted by increased ZWL liquidity injected in the economy after payments made to government contractors.

Addressing party supporters in Masvingo recently, Mnangagwa claimed the opposition was working with the West to derail economic progress in a bid to cause an uprising ahead of the August 23 polls.

Speaking at the 56th Commemorations of the Anglican Church of Zimbabwe martyr Benard Mizeki in Marondera over the weekend, the Zanu-PF leader bemoaned the "ungodly" works.

He said: "If people sit down wherever they are, and plan that people in another country like Zimbabwe must suffer, those people are ungodly.

"Let us remain steadfast against the onslaught by our detractors, who seek to hurt our economy and inflict suffering on all of us. Such greedy, divisive and harmful tendencies are ungodly.

"Our collective energies, skills , ideas and competencies must be directed towards building a prosperous, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe," he said.

Mnangagwa urged the church to preach and  pray for unity, peace and love as the nation heads for polls on August 23 2023 .

"As the world is the salt of the nation, Christians and other religious communities carry the weighty obligation to be bridges for love, respect, tolerance and unity. You are peacemakers .Even the word of  God says in Matthew 5 :9 Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

USA-based Zimbabwean Afro-pop star MUNYAA to put Afro-pop on the map

31 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

36 mins ago | 119 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

36 mins ago | 132 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

36 mins ago | 87 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

37 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

38 mins ago | 82 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

39 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

40 mins ago | 21 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Machaya acquitted

40 mins ago | 30 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

42 mins ago | 18 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

46 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

46 mins ago | 14 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

15 hrs ago | 898 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

16 hrs ago | 505 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

16 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

16 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

16 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

22 hrs ago | 397 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

22 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

23 hrs ago | 501 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

23 hrs ago | 1067 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

23 hrs ago | 595 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

23 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days