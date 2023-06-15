Latest News Editor's Choice


Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

by Staff reporter
A Chegutu man lost 16 grammes of gold and US$940 cash to four armed robbers who attacked him while he was walking last Friday night.

The robbers were travelling in a Honda Fit when they attacked the man.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on June 16, 2023 at around 1915hrs at Hintonvile suburb in which a pedestrian was attacked by four unidentified suspects who were using a silver Honda Fit motor vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number.

"The suspects pointed an identified type of pistol at the victim before stealing 16 grammes of gold, US$940 cash and a small Itel cellphone. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station."

Meanwhile, police in Wedza are investigating a case of robbery in which five unknown male suspects who were travelling in an unregistered white Nissan Atlas lorry armed with a yet to be identified type of pistol, attacked two victims who had a tyre puncture at Roy Resettlement on June 16 at around 4am.

The suspects offloaded 15 bales of tobacco from the victims' motor vehicle and loaded them into their lorry before stealing US$90, two national identity cards, a driver's licence and a CBZ bank card.

In Rusape, police are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on Saturday at around 11am in which four victims boarded a Nissan vehicle registration number AFG 1258, at Victoria Chitepo Hospital bus stop intending to go to Harare.

The motor vehicle had four suspects on board who drove towards Mount Tikwiri when they were in the Rusape area before they produced knives and attacked the victims.

The robbers stole a Huawei cellphone, an Itel p36 cellphone, an Iphone 13 Promax cellphone, a Techno Spark7 cellphone, a box of cosmetics,a satchel containing various clothing, HP laptop and US$570 before they undressed the victims, blind fold and dumped them in a bushy area near the Harare-Mutare Road.

In Chisumbanje, police are appealing for information which may assist in the arrest of Nomore Mashava and two other suspects who are yet to be identified, who are being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on June 17 at around 1400hrs at Checheche Growth Point.

The suspects attacked the victim who was sitting in his Nissan Xtrail motor vehicle registration number ADX 6257, before they took the motor vehicle and drove towards Chiredzi.

The motor vehicle has since been recovered.

Source - The Herald
