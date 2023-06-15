Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
AHEAD of this year's elections, the country's detractors are now targeting the biggest investors in Zimbabwe, the Chinese, with a view to causing friction between the two countries and forcing the multilaterals out.

In the past few years, Chinese companies have been setting shop in Zimbabwe, creating jobs and putting the country back on the world map, much to the chagrin of detractors.

Over the past few months, Zimbabwe's currency has been under attack from the country's detractors who seek to make the people suffer so that they turn against the Zanu-PF Government, especially ahead of the elections, and now the focus has been turned to China, the second biggest economy in the world after the United States, which is the number one investor in Zimbabwe.

China has proved to be an all-weather friend for Zimbabwe as it has filled the gap left by Western nations helping Zimbabwe bust sanctions that were imposed by Western countries as punishment for the land reform programme at the turn of the millennium.

Recently, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa told a Forum on Global Human Rights Governance that was held in China that Zimbabwe owes its development to the Asian economic giant.

"Zimbabwe possesses a strong and bold national state machinery inherited from the war. As of year 2000, we relied on it to recover our land from the white racist colonial settler minority.

"The West was offended by this act of the just restitution of our natural resources. American, British and Western retribution was immediate, prompt and ruthless and we have suffered punitive sanctions since 2022. Only Cuba has been so penalised longer.

"Delegates will be relieved and delighted, we are still standing. Actually we are now thriving. We thank China for helping us withstand and now defy the wrath of the West. Access to Chinese capital markets has been our rescue from the clutches," said Mutsvangwa.

He cited China's contribution to the growth of the country's tobacco industry, which recently achieved the highest yields in the country's history, investments in the iron and steel production sector, like the Manhize Steel project that is expected to vault Zimbabwe to be a major carbon steel producer as number one in Africa, and the massive investments in lithium.

All this has unsettled the Western countries that are determined to cripple Zimbabwe's economic development, especially after the country registered economic growth.

"Today Zimbabwe presents a case study of how consistent and concerted co-operation with China continues to chart ever new vistas of prosperity for our people. The Global Security Initiative as well as the Belt and Road Initiative spell out a vision of a shared safety and development agenda among nations," said Amb Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe has 427 licenced Chinese companies in various sectors of the economy, making it the biggest source of foreign direct investment in the country.

Of those, 228 are in the mining sector, 95 in manufacturing, 57 in the services sector while construction has 15 with the rest shared between, transport, energy, agriculture and tourism.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

USA-based Zimbabwean Afro-pop star MUNYAA to put Afro-pop on the map

32 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

37 mins ago | 122 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

37 mins ago | 135 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

37 mins ago | 89 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

38 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

38 mins ago | 46 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 52 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

39 mins ago | 83 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

39 mins ago | 32 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

40 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

41 mins ago | 21 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 60 Views

Machaya acquitted

41 mins ago | 32 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

42 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

42 mins ago | 23 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

43 mins ago | 24 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

44 mins ago | 101 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

45 mins ago | 44 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

47 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

47 mins ago | 14 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

47 mins ago | 29 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

15 hrs ago | 898 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

16 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

16 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

16 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

22 hrs ago | 397 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

22 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

23 hrs ago | 501 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

23 hrs ago | 1068 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

23 hrs ago | 595 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

23 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days