Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

HISTORY making former Bosso striker Knox Mutizwa has come up for praises by coach Bongani Mafu.Mafu worked with Mutizwa during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.The coach is credited with converting Mutizwa to a centre forward. Prior to that the player was a winger/midfielder who appeared to be going downhill but once Mafu gave him a new role Mutizwa hit top form, top scoring and earning a move to Bidvest Wits FC in the South African Premiership. Mafu said Mutizwa's strength lay in how he positioned himself in the opposition final third."Knox's outstanding feature throughout my stay at Highlanders was movement of the ball. Knox and Gabriel Nyoni positioned themselves incredibly, playing centrally but Knox also had the quality of being a natural finisher," said Mafu.Mafu also praised the striker for his composure in front of goal."He blossomed because of his seemingly calm nature in front of goal," added Mafu.The coach said he is proud of the heights Mutizwa has scaled since leaving Bosso. In the past season Mutizwa reached new heights, becoming South African side Golden Arrows' leading goalscorer in the Premiership era.He also became the third Zimbabwean to score top 50 goals for a Premier team in South Africa, joining the list of Gilbert Mushangazhike and Wilfred Mugeyi who scored for Manning Rangers and Umtata Bucks respectively."As a coach the pride is to see players whose lives you touch a little but with big benefit. It is gratifying. Well done to Knox for the half a century, go for more! I am proud of you," said Mafu.Mafu still keeps his prodigy."Knox is a good man who has matured well. I still have a great relationship with him as I do with almost all the players I coached. One-on-one talks during coaching era always lead to lifetime liasons," said Mafu.Mutizwa has at some stage of his stay been linked with a move to South Africa's most popular club Kaizer Chiefs FC.