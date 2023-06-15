Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
DEMAND within Zimbabwe's consumer sector will remain firm, supported by the informal sector, which makes up the bulk of the economy and shows resilience to macro-economic changes, a research firm has said.

IH Securities, in its Zimbabwe consumer sector report 2023, said that despite a challenging economic environment characterised by weakening local currencies and high inflation, demand will also be supported by a good agriculture season and above-average precious metals prices.

"With the majority of the population employed in the informal sector, where the currency of trade is USD, we are of the view that currency headwinds will affect mainly those in the formal sector.

"Despite an anticipated firm consumer demand, we are skewed towards consumer-facing stocks that have the ability to generate revenue in USD, the capacity to penetrate the informal sector, the ability to adjust prices in line with inflation and exchange rate movements, and good management," said the stockbroking firm.

Consumers have recently seen a dramatic rise in their cost of living, from the price of food and fuel to rising interest rates and higher utility costs, forcing them to adjust their spending patterns, according to PayPal.

IH said remittances seem to be used to bridge the gap between incomes and consumption, but the results also have implications for economic growth and poverty reduction in Zimbabwe.

"Diaspora remittances as a percent of exports remain sizable in Zimbabwe, unsurprisingly, as more than 30 percent of the population is in the diaspora.

"They provide a cushion from economic shocks for local consumers, making up six percent of gross domestic product (GDP)," IH said.

The research firm said as the disparity between the official and parallel market rates grew between 2016 and 2019, diaspora remittances seemingly decreased, likely as a result of the decreasing use of formal channels in the face of uncertainty.

It said the informal sector acts as a "hidden" buffer for shocks in the formal sector such as inflation, currency collapses, and rapid policy changes by accommodating the labour force, which cannot be formally absorbed.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that more than 66 percent of total employment in sub-Saharan Africa is in the informal sector.

IH said Zimbabwe's informal sector is credited as one of the reasons local GDP did not retreat to the same extent as peers during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

USA-based Zimbabwean Afro-pop star MUNYAA to put Afro-pop on the map

31 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 118 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

36 mins ago | 131 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

36 mins ago | 86 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

37 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

38 mins ago | 82 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

39 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

39 mins ago | 21 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Machaya acquitted

40 mins ago | 29 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

42 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

42 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

43 mins ago | 96 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

46 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

46 mins ago | 14 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

46 mins ago | 29 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

47 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

15 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

16 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

16 hrs ago | 505 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

16 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

16 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

16 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

22 hrs ago | 397 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

22 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

23 hrs ago | 501 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

23 hrs ago | 1067 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

23 hrs ago | 595 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

23 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days