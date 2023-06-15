Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

News / National

by Staff reporter

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents from New Lobengula suburb received free medical treatment at a health expo organised by the Brian Samuriwo Foundation at the weekend.The medical care expo was held at New Lobengula sports grounds and treatment was provided by Doctors and Nurses for Economic Development (Doctors and Nurses for ED).Speaking during the event, Zanu-PF candidate for the Emakhandeni-Luveve National Assembly Brian Samuriwo pledged to continue assisting his community."Through the Brian Samuriwo Foundation, I am committed to ensuring that all members of the Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency access primary health care. I am aware that many members of my community, especially the underprivileged among us, are burdened by the high costs of health care," he said."President Mnangagwa set the ball rolling with health care facilities that the Second Republic is constructing across the country. I feel that it is my responsibility to support this worthy cause through these health expos, which will be held in every district in the constituency."The Brian Samuriwo Foundation is already paying school fees for children, and providing free vocational courses for youths as well as providing water to needy institutions.Beneficiaries of the programme expressed their gratitude to Samuriwo and urged him to continue supporting the community."I am very grateful for the free medication and treatment. Some of us cannot raise enough money to visit doctors. This is definitely a step in the right direction for our candidate and he surely has to continue working and assisting the community," said Mr Innocent Dube.Meanwhile, more than 300 people received certificates after completing life-transforming empowerment courses, which are a partnership between Zanu-PF Bulawayo Central candidate Tendai Charuka and Book Pen Mark College.The programme, which is aimed at leaving no one and no place behind, saw young and old people receive certificates in courses such as till operations and merchandising.The short courses are conducted for free. Speaking during the graduation ceremony at St Patrick's Primary School in Makokoba, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda said empowering people with education is a noble idea that helps empower communities with skills.He urged the recipients of certificates to vote for Zanu-PF candidates in the 23 August harmonised elections as they will deliver the Zimbabwe they want."It is better to receive free education than free food as education is a lifetime comprehension. Therefore, be grateful to this candidate and rally behind him as we draw close to the harmonised elections," said Sibanda."Let us vote for our candidates so that they continue to work hard to give you what you desire. "Before using the knowledge that you have been empowered with make sure you pray and acknowledge the Almighty God."The founding president of the Council for Churches in Africa Bishop Dr Rock Moyo said: "The wisdom that has been bestowed upon you should assist you to realising your dreams."He commended Charuka for his gesture and implored people in the constituency to vote for him.