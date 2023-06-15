Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago
ZANU-PF Matebeleland North province has selected 10 candidates who will represent the party in the Provincial Council in line with the country's Constitution.

The Constitution provides for a new system of Provincial Governance through Provincial Councils.

The revolutionary party directed its provincial and district structures to select 10 candidates whose ultimate election will be based on the party's performance in the upcoming harmonised elections set for August 23 on proportional representation.

Last week Wednesday through Circular 2 of 6/2023, the party's national political commissar Mike Bimha directed provinces to elect five males and five females for the provincial council.

Each party district was directed to elect two people, a male and female, first by consensus or by election.

District Co-ordinating Committee members, Politburo, Central Committee, and National Consultative Assembly and provincial members conducted the selection process at district level.

In Matabeleland North, there was a pool of 14 candidates that were selected from the seven districts and submitted to the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee.

In an interview after the party's PCC meeting in Lupane yesterday, Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo said the selection process went well.

"We have completed the process after the DCCs submitted their list after selecting in their districts. We had a list of 14 names that we streamlined to the required 10 and these will be submitted to the Nomination Court," he said.

Moyo said the party had shortlisted candidates with good standing and capable of representing the party.

He said the PCC used seniority of candidates to come up with the final list.

Those who were selected are Cdes Beverly Mthombeni of Umguza, Nqabayezwe Maphosa (Bubi), Sibongile Nyoni, Kembo Tshuma (both of Tsholotsho), Bekezela Sibanda, Namatama Ncube (both of Hwange), Sithembubuhle Sibanda, Mbongeni Dube (both of Lupane), Lot Fuzane (Nkayi) and Presence Shoko of Binga.

The list is expected to be submitted to the party's headquarters this morning. The Provincial Council is an implementation of the devolution agenda.

Source - The Chronicle

