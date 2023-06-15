Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machaya acquitted

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
FORMER Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya and provincial planning officer Chaisayanyerwa Chibururu who recently completed their 48 months imprisonment term for criminal abuse of office had their conviction quashed by the High Court following an appeal.

Machaya (71) and Chibururu (53), were in September 2020 convicted by provincial magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa for unlawfully allocating 17  799 stands to land developers in Gokwe town, who in turn gave them 1  000 stands worth US$900 000 which was computed as ZW$900 000.

The court ruled against an application by the State for Machaya and Chibururu to pay restitution of 1 000 stands to Gokwe town saying they had benefited nothing from the criminal abuse of office charges.

The court also ruled against the State's application to call to the witness stand a Government estate evaluator to give the new value of the stands.

Jason Machaya

Dissatisfied with both conviction and sentence Machaya and Chibururu through their lawyers Mbidzo, Muchadehama, and Makoni Legal Practitioners, filed an appeal at the Bulawayo High Court challenging the lower court's decision under case number HCA90/20.

In acquitting Machaya and Chibururu, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa who was sitting with Justice Nokuthula Moyo during a criminal appeals court, ruled that the case against the appellants was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We, therefore, came to the conclusion that the case against the appellants was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The conviction is therefore not safe and cannot stand, and with the conviction being vacated, the sentence equally falls away," he ruled.

"In the result, the appeal be and is hereby allowed and the decision of the court a quo is set aside and both accused persons are found not guilty and acquitted."

Justice Kabasa said the finding by the lower court that Machaya and Chibururu flouted due process for the purpose of showing favour to Striations under the pretence of pursuing Government and public interest including bullying Gokwe Town Council to apportion the land and ultimately selling it to the detriment of the targeted beneficiaries, was not borne out by the evidence.

"The court a quo, therefore, made findings and reached conclusions not borne out by evidence, and therein lies the misdirection. The appellate court can interfere with the court a quo's findings if such findings are not supported by the evidence," she said.

In their grounds of appeal, the appellants argued that the lower court erred in convicting them when the evidence by State witnesses failed to establish the offence which they were charged for.

"The court a quo erred and misdirected itself in holding that the first appellant (Machaya) had no right to call Gokwe Town Council officials to a meeting when his duties allowed him to do so," argued the appellants' lawyers.

"The court a quo erred and misdirected itself in holding that the 1 000 stands given to Striations were commonage stands and thus failed to appreciate that the principle that a crime must be proved to have occurred before a person can be convicted of committing that crime, was no existent."

They said the lower court erred by imposing a sentence that did not take into account the mitigatory factors and overemphasised the aggravatory ones.

"The court a quo erred in coming up with a wholly inappropriate sentence which is not in line with precedent and which was informed by irrelevant consideration," argued the appellants.

According to court papers, between 2011 and 2017, Machaya allegedly used his official powers to acquire 1 000 residential stands that were available in Mapfungautsi suburb in Gokwe town.

The area is under Gokwe Town Council's administration and Machaya's conduct was contrary to Government policy which authorises the Local Government Ministry to acquire only 10 percent of residential stands.

Due to Machaya's conduct, Gokwe Town Council lost revenue.

Machaya is alleged to have further imposed a land developer, Striations World  Marketing  Property Developers, to service and sell stands without following proper tender procedures.

In 2013, Machaya made verbal demands to Gokwe Town Council to release 1 000 stands as opposed to written requests made by the Local Government Ministry.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Machaya, #Court, #Acquit

Comments


Must Read

USA-based Zimbabwean Afro-pop star MUNYAA to put Afro-pop on the map

33 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

37 mins ago | 126 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

38 mins ago | 139 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

38 mins ago | 92 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

39 mins ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

39 mins ago | 46 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 54 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

40 mins ago | 84 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

40 mins ago | 32 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

40 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

41 mins ago | 39 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

41 mins ago | 21 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 60 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

42 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

43 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

44 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

44 mins ago | 102 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

46 mins ago | 44 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

46 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

47 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

48 mins ago | 14 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

15 hrs ago | 898 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

16 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

16 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

16 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

22 hrs ago | 397 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

22 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

23 hrs ago | 501 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

23 hrs ago | 1068 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

23 hrs ago | 595 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

23 hrs ago | 202 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

23 hrs ago | 322 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days