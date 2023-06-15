Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
HARARE City Council officials are investigating a case in which 40 wedding guests developed cholera symptoms at a resort in the capital.

Council spokesperson Innocent Ruwende confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

"There was a wedding on the June 10 at a resort in Harare. Around 350 guests attended. At least 40 of them developed cholera symptoms some few days after the wedding and as at June 16, five had been confirmed to have cholera," Ruwende said

"The guests were from Marlborough, Budiriro, Glen Norah among other areas. Some were from outside Harare. We expect more cases as secondary cases arise from these," he said.

Ruwende called on Harare residents to continue practising good hygiene to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Source - Newsday

Comments


