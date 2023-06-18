Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Primary school pupil survives kidnapping incident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A pupil at Shabani Primary School in Zvishavane survived a kidnapping attempt by two masked men who seized the minor on her way home and tried to shove her in their vehicle.

The shock incident was revealed in a letter by the school's headmistress who went on to implore parents to ensure their children were also safe outside school premises.

In a letter addressed to parents, the school head, who only signed off as Matutu, said the attempted kidnapping took place on June 8.

"Two men wearing face masks and driving a car followed a child after school and grabbed and doused her with a whitish substance.

"The child was only released and saved when another car approached from behind forcing the two men to flee from the scene.

"The child lost her voice and regained it the following day," Matutu said without giving details on what Grade the child was.

Matutu pleaded with parents to make sure their children were safe outside the school yard.

"In light of the above near tragedy, the school is advising all parents to seriously consider the safety of their children to and from school, ensure you find reliable and reputable transporters.

"For learners that walk to school, may you ensure you accompany them to and from school," she said.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko was not readily reachable for comment.

Source - zimlive
More on: #School, #Incident, #Pupil

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Kasukuwere announces Independent candidacy for 2023 Presidential Elections

19 mins ago | 202 Views

Analysis: Tendai Biti is down - but not necessarily out

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Youth conscientization critical in liberating Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

ANC vows 'to stop SA degenerating into a failed state' but has 'comprehensive plans' for Zimbabwe to remain a failed state

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

American is paying billions to Russia's nuclear agency while the two countries are in conflict over the war in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

CCC's candidate selection in Harare East rigged in advance

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa hangs on to final list of candidates

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Bulawayo bound bus overturns in SA

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe launches expiring driver's licence disc

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

USA-based Zimbabwean star to put Afro-pop on the map

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1463 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

9 hrs ago | 1766 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

9 hrs ago | 1277 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

9 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Machaya acquitted

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

9 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

24 hrs ago | 1171 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

24 hrs ago | 842 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

24 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

24 hrs ago | 651 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

18 Jun 2023 at 15:25hrs | 4741 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

18 Jun 2023 at 15:18hrs | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

18 Jun 2023 at 15:15hrs | 2117 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

18 Jun 2023 at 15:15hrs | 1979 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 Jun 2023 at 13:41hrs | 193 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

18 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 691 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

18 Jun 2023 at 09:00hrs | 441 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

18 Jun 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days