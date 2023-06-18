Primary school pupil survives kidnapping incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A pupil at Shabani Primary School in Zvishavane survived a kidnapping attempt by two masked men who seized the minor on her way home and tried to shove her in their vehicle.The shock incident was revealed in a letter by the school's headmistress who went on to implore parents to ensure their children were also safe outside school premises.In a letter addressed to parents, the school head, who only signed off as Matutu, said the attempted kidnapping took place on June 8."Two men wearing face masks and driving a car followed a child after school and grabbed and doused her with a whitish substance."The child was only released and saved when another car approached from behind forcing the two men to flee from the scene."The child lost her voice and regained it the following day," Matutu said without giving details on what Grade the child was.Matutu pleaded with parents to make sure their children were safe outside the school yard."In light of the above near tragedy, the school is advising all parents to seriously consider the safety of their children to and from school, ensure you find reliable and reputable transporters."For learners that walk to school, may you ensure you accompany them to and from school," she said.Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko was not readily reachable for comment.