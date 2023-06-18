BREAKING: Kasukuwere announces Independent candidacy for 2023 Presidential Elections

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

In a press statement released today, former ZANU PF Politburo member Saviour Kasukuwere declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in Zimbabwe, scheduled for August 23, 2023. Kasukuwere, who was expelled from ZANU PF in 2017, expressed his willingness to return to Zimbabwean politics after being urged by his supporters.Kasukuwere's decision to run as an independent candidate stems from what he perceives as missed opportunities within his former party. He cited the lack of fair competition for the presidency during the party's congresses in December 2017 and September 2022, which failed to unite party members and address past grievances. Furthermore, Kasukuwere criticized the continuation of exclusionary politics, the persecution of loyal party members, and the failure to uphold the values and legacy of the liberation movement.The former Politburo member expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership style of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleging that it contradicts the inclusive, transparent, and accountable politics championed by the liberation movement. Kasukuwere accused Mnangagwa of allowing corrupt, foreign-influenced structures to undermine elected party officials, thereby jeopardizing the unity and stability of ZANU PF.Highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by Mnangagwa during his 2018 election campaign, Kasukuwere argued that the country cannot afford another five years of failed leadership, economic instability, and social unrest. He called for a choice between fear and hope, emphasizing the need to involve the people in deciding the country's future through the electoral process.Kasukuwere also voiced concerns regarding alleged illicit activities involving close associates of President Mnangagwa. He raised questions about their involvement in gold mining, diamond exports, fuel distribution, and multi-billion-dollar deals with Belarus. Additionally, he criticized the reversal of key decisions made during party congresses, such as indigenization and land reform, suggesting a lack of respect for party structures.Addressing the economic challenges faced by Zimbabweans, Kasukuwere pointed out the rapid devaluation of the country's currency, the RTGS, and criticized the government's failure to implement effective policies and hold accountable those responsible for economic mismanagement. He also highlighted the stark contrast between the government's ability to procure campaign vehicles and its failure to provide essential services like ambulances and cancer treatment equipment.Kasukuwere outlined a vision for Zimbabwe based on renewing leadership, fostering reconciliation, reforming national institutions, revitalizing the economy, and rebuilding infrastructure. He emphasized the need for inclusivity, unity, and the empowerment of all citizens in order to restore Zimbabwe's glory.With his candidacy, Kasukuwere aims to challenge the current political landscape and provide an alternative choice for Zimbabweans who seek change and a brighter future for their country. He plans to submit his nomination on June 21, 2023, in Harare, officially initiating his campaign for the presidency.As the electoral process unfolds, Zimbabweans will be watching closely to see how Kasukuwere's independent candidacy impacts the political dynamics and offers a new direction for their nation.