'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The rigorous candidate nomination process employed by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was meant to weed out corrupt elements who were masquerading as democrats, a party official has said.

The nomination process had different stages including nomination, vetting, consultation and caucuses.

Speaking at an International Day of African Child commemorated last week in Bulawayo, the party's deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said some of the rejected members are free to join other political parties.

"This time, this movement is not going to be contaminated by thieves, this one, you can cry the loudest, ZANU is still there, MDC and its various facets, Komichi has started his, join them, this one is for the citizens, by the citizens, of the citizens.  I am doing this for the criminals because we had a vetting, we had criminals masquerading as democrats," he said.

Siziba said through the nomination process they have dealt with double candidature.  

He added the candidates who will represent the party in councils "are capable, people who are loyal, people who have a revolutionary consciousness and people who understand where we are going, it's an A team from the people, from the citizens for the citizens."

Siziba also revealed that their candidates will be a mix of seasoned politicians, women and young people.

"There are those that have been there since immemorial, pave way for younger people, give them the opportunity to lead and shape destiny, give it to younger people not because we abandon the road of those that started the democratic struggle, you must be there, you must give us the vision, the historical memory but we have the energy. When names are being called out, we are going to make sure young people are part and parcel of the victorious forces," he said.

Source - cite.org.zw

Most Popular In 7 Days