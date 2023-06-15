Latest News Editor's Choice


Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) rangers are still hunting for a stray lion that has been roaming in Filabusi since last week.

The lion, which killed a donkey at Marvel and a cow near the Pangani Training Centre off-ramp on the Filabusi-Silalatshani route last week Tuesday, has since killed another bull at Insiza Bridge.

Villagers around Pangani Vocational Training Center, Zhulube, Gangabezi, Msithi, and Mahole were cautioned not to walk at night while children were forced to miss school last week as a precaution.

In an interview with CITE, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed their team is still on the ground searching for the ‘elusive' lion.

"We are still on the ground and we have not found the lion. These animals move long distances and they move at night, during the day they will be sleeping so it is difficult to find them," he said.

Another notice from the District Development Coordinator's office sent to villagers on Friday, urged them to be alert as the lion had recently killed a bull at Insiza bridge.

"Yesterday night after passing through Mahole, the lion turned eastwards. Just after Insiza bridge, it killed a bull, which is about a kilometre from the bridge," read the notice.

Park rangers who are tracking it discovered that after killing the bull, the lion changed direction and is now moving in circles.

"It moved towards Tombo/Wallingford Farm and there is also evidence of it disturbing several livestock from Wards 2 and 3 in the area," read the notice.

Authorities suspect the lion had sought refuge in thick bushes found at Waterfall Farm, Ekusileni, four Tombo villages and Wallingford B Farm.

In the notice, farmers were encouraged to keep their livestock inside kraals, while the safety warning was extended to Village 22 in Killarney, Eskadale farm and the rest of Godlwayo grazing lands up to Shamba mountains.

"The search is also limited by thorny bushes in the area," said authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities urged people to avoid walking at night during its peak hunting time as they may fall victim.

"All school learners are being conscientised about the development and how they should behave during this period," read the notice and people were urged to stop sharing fake pictures of the lion as that derailed the search.

"Communities must avoid sharing fake pictures, news and other materials. They are to give leads to any evidence of the lion's trail. Information will be delivered to communities. We will continue updating the community on further developments with time."

Authorities said for information, people should contact: 0783868325, 0775191599, 0712935534.

Source - cite.org.zw
