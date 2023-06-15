Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Ambassador Hilda Mafudze was seconded to the diplomatic mission by former President Mugabe who was acting on recommendations by then coalition partner Morgan Tsvangirai in 2013
Sudanese rebels ransacked the office and home of Zimbabwe's ambassador to Sudan Hilda Mafudze and stole valuables belonging to the envoy.

In a statement, Sudan's foreign ministry condemned the attack and urged the international community to also speak against the ‘terrorist and criminal behaviour'.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms the rapid support militia's storming of the embassy and the home of the Zimbabwean ambassador, and the theft of valuables, in flagrant violation of international norms and laws concerned with the sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions.

"The Ministry calls on the international community to condemn the terrorist and criminal behaviour of the militia," it said.

Sudanese authorities did not state however if the Zimbabwean diplomat was at home or she was away.

Efforts to seek comment from authorities within Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry drew blanks as their phones were not reachable.

Mafudze, a former opposition MDC official, was seconded to Sudan by then President Robert Mugabe after she was recommended to the position by then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai during the now-defunct unity government between Zimbabwe's political rivals.

Sudan is currently on a 72-hour ceasefire aimed at calming more than two months of conflict between rival Sudanese military factions.

The Northeast African country is in the middle of a bitter war pitting army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The belligerent forces have agreed to pause the armed conflict under a fragile ceasefire deal brokered by Saudi and US mediators.

However, previous attempts to broker a truce between the forces have been violated as the rivals have continued shelling each other.

The power struggle between the two sides has turned the capital into a war zone plagued by looting.

The conflict erupted from disputes over a plan for a transition to elections under a civilian government, four years after long-serving autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a popular uprising.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe can learn from Ashes Series

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere announces Independent candidacy for 2023 Presidential Elections

8 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Analysis: Tendai Biti is down - but not necessarily out

9 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Youth conscientization critical in liberating Zimbabwe!

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

ANC vows 'to stop SA degenerating into a failed state' but has 'comprehensive plans' for Zimbabwe to remain a failed state

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

American is paying billions to Russia's nuclear agency while the two countries are in conflict over the war in Ukraine

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

CCC's candidate selection in Harare East rigged in advance

11 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Primary school pupil survives kidnapping incident

11 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chamisa hangs on to final list of candidates

11 hrs ago | 797 Views

Bulawayo bound bus overturns in SA

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe launches expiring driver's licence disc

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

USA-based Zimbabwean star to put Afro-pop on the map

17 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 1689 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

17 hrs ago | 1974 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

17 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

17 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

17 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

17 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

17 hrs ago | 464 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Machaya acquitted

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

17 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

17 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

17 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

17 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

17 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

17 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days