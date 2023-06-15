Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

News / National

THE Nomination Court will tomorrow sit across the country to consider and accept candidates for Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Authority polls ahead of the harmonised elections scheduled for August 23.The Nomination Court will sit at the High Court in Harare to consider the Presidential candidates while it will sit at all the 10 provincial capitals for Parliamentary candidates.The Nomination Court will sit at all council offices across the country to consider candidates for local authority elections.Some of the areas that the Nomination Court will sit for parliamentary candidates include Harare Magistrates Court (Rotten Row), while in Bulawayo it will sit at the Magistrates Court 5, Tredgold Building while in Mutare it will sit at the Magistrates Court on Herbert Chitepo Street.The ruling Zanu-PF party, the opposition MDC-T and CCC parties are the main contestants in the elections, in which several smaller political parties are also expected to take part.President Mnangagwa made the election date proclamation just over a fortnight ago in a Statutory Instrument contained in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published in terms of both the Constitution and the Electoral Act."Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation - (a) in relation to the election to the office of President referred to in Section 92 (1) of the Constitution, determine that a nomination court shall sit on the 21st day of June, 2023, commencing at 10 o'clock in the morning, in the High Court, Court A, Mapondera Building, Samora Machel Avenue, Harare; and (b) in relation to the election of the two hundred and ten members of the National Assembly referred to in section 124(1)(a) of the Constitution determine that a nomination court shall sit on the 21st day of June, 2023, commencing at 10 o'clock in the morning," reads the notice which went on to specify various centres where the Nomination Courts will sit.President Mnangagwa also fixed August 3 as the day on which Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs shall meet to elect chiefs to the Council of Chiefs.Zimbabwe will also use the new Delimitation report after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission conducted a delimitation of the electoral boundaries as provided for by Section 161(1) of the Constitution.President Mnangagwa published a proclamation in the Gazette in terms of the Constitution declaring the names and boundaries of the wards as determined by the Commission, hence the new boundaries of provinces, constituencies and wards shall apply for the purposes of this election.