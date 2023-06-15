Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE late national hero, Ben Mucheche, was a towering figure who defied segregatory colonial policies to establish a thriving business and went on to selflessly avail his resources to sustain the liberation war, Acting President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has said.

Acting President Chiwenga said this when he visited the Mucheche homestead in Beatrice to console the family following the passing on of one of the pioneering black businessmen in the country.

Mucheche died on Wednesday last week and was subsequently declared a national hero for his enormous contribution to the country before and after Independence.

Addressing the family,  Acting President Chiwenga – himself a stalwart of the liberation struggle – said several nationalist leaders including former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo were at one time assisted by Mucheche.

"We know Mucheche for his contribution to the liberation struggle, leaders like Cdes Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole, among others, were at some point assisted by Mucheche.

"He had already started his businesses, and they were being sabotaged, his buses being burnt, even the car which claimed the life of General Josiah Tongogara, we took it to his garage in Southerton which explains the strong connection he had with the fighters."

Acting President Chiwenga told the mourners that Mucheche and his generation succeeded in liberating the country and the onus was on the present crop to bring economic emancipation through voting for President Mnangagwa who is configuring the country towards the attainment of an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

In his condolence message, Acting President Chiwenga said as the country commiserates with the family following the passing on of Mucheche, the nation should draw inspiration from his visionary business leadership, draw lessons from his unwavering support for the liberation struggle and his quest for black economic empowerment.

"He was well known for selflessly committing his resources towards sustaining the struggle for the liberation of our beloved Zimbabwe," said Acting President Chiwenga.

"Mucheche fearlessly resisted and overcame segregatory colonial oppressive barriers to become a leading transporter and prominent farmer.

"He used his logistical and financial resources to support liberation movements in the country, in spite of the associated risks and dangers at that time.

"He would ferry nationalists such as Cdes Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, James Chikerema, Edgar Tekere, George Nyandoro and Paul Mushonga. Mucheche was even more daring by keeping important revolutionary files at his offices.

"True to the patriotic spirit of hard work, focus and determination, Ben Mucheche endured the colonial racially segregated transport business until he managed to acquire a large fleet of taxis and later on, large passenger transport and farming business, which greatly benefitted the nation.

"He, thus, sowed the seeds for black empowerment and later co-founded the Indigenous Business Development Centre in 1991, alongside other prominent and visionary businessmen and women that this country has produced".

The Acting President was accompanied by Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona and other senior government officials.

Minister Mhona celebrated the life of Mucheche and also lavished praise on the work ethic of the country's top leadership for their dedication to duty.

He singled out the busy schedule for both President Mnangagwa and Dr Chiwenga. The latter had a meeting

with him at 7:30 am and was still at work up to the end of the day, dedication he says was difficult to emulate for those of his generation.

Son of the late national hero, Mr Ben Mucheche Junior, thanked Government for honouring his father.

"As a family we are grateful to Zanu-PF, Government, President Mnangagwa and the entire leadership for honouring our father.

"Zanu-PF was inculcated in us as we grew up and that is the party we will remain loyal to and what it stands for," said Mr Mucheche jnr.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mucheche, #Hero, #War

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 170 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 67 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days