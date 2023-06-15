Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo has expressed concern over the slow pace in the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway and implored authorities to speed up the process.Minister Moyo said while the rehabilitation of the highway is commendable, the process should be completed before the country holds elections to enable economic activity and ensure that political candidates carry out their campaigns smoothly.Government started rehabilitating the highway, a major connector to the north-south corridor, early last month starting with badly damaged sections that are being resurfaced.Bitumen World was contracted to repair the road.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is using funds from the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) for the project.Between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, the entire road has become bumpy due to a number of patches and potholes.The badly damaged stretches are between Insuza and Lupane, Lupane to Cross Jotsholo and between Halfway and Gwayi.Some of the potholes have been patched, but areas around Cross Jotsholo and Kemaur remain death traps.Villagers have also helped fill some of the potholes, especially between Insuza and Mbembesi River.In Hwange, most of the potholes on the 40km stretch from Hwange to Victoria Falls which had become a nightmare have been patched while a stretch between South Mining and the eastern side of Deka River is being attended to.The state of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road has been a cause for concern for motorists as driving along the highway had become a nightmare due to potholes.From Beitbridge, the road is badly damaged around Mazunga and Makhado areas. Other sections are littered with potholes.Government declared the condition of roads in the country a state of emergency following heavy rains and has been rehabilitating the road infrastructure through ERRP2 that is set to be succeeded by the Road Development Programme which is aimed at developing the country's roads to meet world-class standards in line with Vision 2030.The reconstruction of roads is an economic enabler and a driver towards the attainment ofGovernment's vision is to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona yesterday said work is going on well with an update set to be released during the course of the week after the assessment.However, Minister Moyo said the pace at which work was being done is a cause for concern.