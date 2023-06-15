Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manhunt for baby dumper

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Gweru have launched a manhunt for a woman who dumped her newly born baby at Bata New Stands.

On twitter, Police confirmed the incident which occurred on 18 June, 2023.

"Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found in the bush near a church shrine at Bata New Stands on 18/06/23", read the tweet.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Manhunt, #Police, #Baby

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 170 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 67 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days