Manhunt for baby dumper

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru have launched a manhunt for a woman who dumped her newly born baby at Bata New Stands.On twitter, Police confirmed the incident which occurred on 18 June, 2023."Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found in the bush near a church shrine at Bata New Stands on 18/06/23", read the tweet.