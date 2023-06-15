Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WHILE Zimbabwe has enough foreign currency, the country's major challenge is not money supply but liquidity because a small percentage of the population has foreign currency while the generality of citizens struggle to get money to buy basics, a senior Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) official has said.

Contributing to the ongoing national debate about the recent exchange rate spiral and its impact on the economy, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy director for economic research, Dr Nicholas Masiyandima, acknowledged that the country is battling renewed inflationary pressures, which have seen the United States dollar becoming a preferred legal tender due to its stable store of value function.

The situation has sparked consumer outcry amid concerns of artificial commodity shortages as some traders are now pricing certain basic goods in forex only, and would place a huge premium on local dollar sales to deliberately frustrate those using it.

As a result, some business leaders have been calling for a full return to dollarisation citing the loss of value for the local currency, a position that authorities have outrightly rejected on the basis that such a path has been proven to be unsustainable from past experience.

Zimbabwe adopted the multi-currency system in 2009 in response to hyperinflation and abolished its position in 2019 when it re-introduced the local currency. The country is now back to the multi-currency system, which Government said was for a short period, at least up to 2025.

According to official estimates, the country generates more than US$11 billion from exports annually, which has given a surplus balance of payment higher than neighbouring countries.

However, this is still not enough because everyone wants to transact in foreign currency for local transactions instead of using the local dollar, said Dr Masiyandima.

He observed that while other economic fundamentals were critical, people should not forget the adverse impact of speculative behaviour, which is widening the exchange rate gap between the official rate and the parallel market rate. Dr Masiyandima said the biggest challenge was that there is an unlimited demand for the USD because of its overuse.

"In Zambia and South Africa, they prefer using their own currency but let me tell you something unique about the USD, once you taste it you will always want it," he told delegates during a recent economic strategy summit in Victoria Falls last week.

"So, the mistake that occurred in our situation was the defacto adoption of the USD in 2009 and once you dollarise it's difficult to move out because the minds of people will always be thinking that way," said Dr Masiyandima.

"Other countries use their local currency to buy goods but in the case of Zimbabwe we use USD for transactions, which is why even the US$11 billion annually may not even be enough even if it is higher than what Zambia or Malawi is generating because we have too much use for the USD."

Dr Masiyandima said Zimbabwe has enough foreign currency but the dual currency system is complicating things as it leads to high demand for the United States dollar.

He, however, said the country was putting adequate measures for the local currency to survive the turbulence and urged businesses not to take advantage of inflation but be ethical and rational to make sure the country has stability.

Dr Masiyandima said what is crucial is that the local currency remains functional as the country needs its own currency.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Dollar, #Zimdollar, #RBZ

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 170 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 67 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days