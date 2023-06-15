Zanu-PF candidates warned

News / National

by Staff reporter

AHEAD of the sitting of the nomination court tomorrow, aspiring Zanu-PF candidates have been strongly urged to respect the electorate and not assume that victory will be given to them on a silver platter.The 2023 harmonised elections have been slated for August 23.Speaking during a well-attended ama2K4ED rally held at Prestige College in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb on Sunday, the revolutionary party's Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi said any political office-seeking candidate must always work hard, be with the people all the time, listen to what they want and be able to address issues.He said candidates must never think that they have the monopoly of knowledge but instead must know that knowledge resides within the people."Someone was telling me that he is going to win the elections, yes, win we shall but you must work, you have to work and working has got three things; you don't work in isolation, you work with other people and among the people. Be with the people all the time, be seen all the time, be happy with the people that you lead and you must also listen to what the people want and address those issues and if you address them the people will recognise you and if they recognise you, they will give you the vote," said Mohadi."You must also be interested in learning from them because it is not only you that has got all the knowledge, the knowledge is in the people, among the people, so learn from them and that is what you should be doing to win an election, you don't win an election by telling yourself that you can win it, no, it is the people that win the election."Mohadi said he remains proud that he never lost an election and does not even know how an election defeat feels."Someone said I was once a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge and I never lost an election and that is very true, I don't know how an election is lost, I don't know how it feels to lose an election," said Mohadi.He said at one time he came to Cowdray Park to drum up support for the party's candidate for the local Government election and the party emerged victorious when Kidwell Mujuru went to council chambers.Mohadi called on the youths to vigorously campaign and vote for the party's Cowdray Park constituency candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube."I once came to this place, Cowdray Park, doing a campaign for the local authority and we won. I hope that the person that is going to stand for this constituency, ubaba uNcube (Professor Mthuli), will win and if he is to win, it is you that are going to make him win, so as ama2K4ED please get to the people while there is still time, there is still a month and some few days (before elections), those can make a difference. You go to each and every house, talk to the people, tell them about Zanu-PF, tell them about what Zanu-PF has done and how empowering Zanu-PF is, tangible empowerment examples are all over," said Mohadi.The ruling party is already on a drive to drum up support from the grassroots as it aims for five million votes with political analysts and commentators predicting a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa whose Government has completed nearly 5 000 high impact, life changing projects out of 7 000 that are being implemented across the country's 10 provinces in line with the Second Republic's development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.The projects, most of which are infrastructural, were started in 2018 soon after President Mnangagwa started his five-year term as the country's Head of State and Government.In Matebeleland, a total of 1 699 projects are being implemented and 1 121 have been completed.In Bulawayo, there are 230 projects, and 163 were completed while 67 are near completion.Those completed include the rehabilitation of Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, tarring of 6th Avenue, 8th Avenue, Coghlan Avenue, Doncaster Road, and Woodville Park Road, 10 community information centres, five ECD classroom blocks at Nketa, Mahatshula, Emganwini, Manondwane, and Senzangakhona primary schools including the installation of digital television transmission equipment at ZBC's Montrose studio.Others include the installation of a new plant at Treger Group, which is now operational, and a soft drink plant at Arenel (Pvt) Ltd.Matebeleland South Province has 800 projects, the highest number in the region with 523 having been completed while 277 are almost completed.Those completed include Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Station, the rolling out of the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) schools project, the establishment of the Mopani worm/amacimbi/madora processing plant in Beitbridge; and the 5MW Richsaw Solar Plant in Gwanda. In Matebeleland North, from the 669 projects being undertaken by Government, 435 projects have been completed while 234 are near completion.The completed projects include Hwange Teachers' College and Binga Vocational Training Centre; the installation of piped water schemes at Mkhombo, Jotsholo Sub Office, Dingani Clinic and Tiki Clinic in Lupane and Hwange districts.Others include Lupane Magistrates Court, the installation of a transmitter at Lupane State University Campus, the issuance of national registration documents in Tsholotsho and Binga districts, and the availing of employment opportunities in Government Departments.