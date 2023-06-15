Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF candidates warned

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AHEAD of the sitting of the nomination court tomorrow, aspiring Zanu-PF candidates have been strongly urged to respect the electorate and not assume that victory will be given to them on a silver platter.

The 2023 harmonised elections have been slated for August 23.

Speaking during a well-attended ama2K4ED rally held at Prestige College in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb on Sunday, the revolutionary party's Second Secretary, Kembo Mohadi said any political office-seeking candidate must always work hard, be with the people all the time, listen to what they want and be able to address issues.

He said candidates must never think that they have the monopoly of knowledge but instead must know that knowledge resides within the people.

"Someone was telling me that he is going to win the elections, yes, win we shall but you must work, you have to work and working has got three things; you don't work in isolation, you work with other people and among the people. Be with the people all the time, be seen all the time, be happy with the people that you lead and you must also listen to what the people want and address those issues and if you address them the people will recognise you and if they recognise you, they will give you the vote," said Mohadi.

"You must also be interested in learning from them because it is not only you that has got all the knowledge, the knowledge is in the people, among the people, so learn from them and that is what you should be doing to win an election, you don't win an election by telling yourself that you can win it, no, it is the people that win the election."

Mohadi said he remains proud that he never lost an election and does not even know how an election defeat feels.

"Someone said I was once a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge and I never lost an election and that is very true, I don't know how an election is lost, I don't know how it feels to lose an election," said Mohadi.

He said at one time he came to Cowdray Park to drum up support for the party's candidate for the local Government election and the party emerged victorious when Kidwell Mujuru went to council chambers.

Mohadi called on the youths to vigorously campaign and vote for the party's Cowdray Park constituency candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

"I once came to this place, Cowdray Park, doing a campaign for the local authority and we won. I hope that the person that is going to stand for this constituency, ubaba uNcube (Professor Mthuli), will win and if he is to win, it is you that are going to make him win, so as ama2K4ED please get to the people while there is still time, there is still a month and some few days (before elections), those can make a difference. You go to each and every house, talk to the people, tell them about Zanu-PF, tell them about what Zanu-PF has done and how empowering Zanu-PF is, tangible empowerment examples are all over," said Mohadi.

The ruling party is already on a drive to drum up support from the grassroots as it aims for five million votes with political analysts and commentators predicting a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa whose Government has completed nearly 5 000 high impact, life changing projects out of 7 000 that are being implemented across the country's 10 provinces in line with the Second Republic's development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

The projects, most of which are infrastructural, were started in 2018 soon after President Mnangagwa started his five-year term as the country's Head of State and Government.

In Matebeleland, a total of 1 699 projects are being implemented and 1 121 have been completed.

In Bulawayo, there are 230 projects, and 163 were completed while 67 are near completion.

Those completed include the rehabilitation of Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, tarring of 6th Avenue, 8th Avenue, Coghlan Avenue, Doncaster Road, and Woodville Park Road, 10 community information centres, five ECD classroom blocks at Nketa, Mahatshula, Emganwini, Manondwane, and Senzangakhona primary schools including the installation of digital television transmission equipment at ZBC's Montrose studio.

Others include the installation of a new plant at Treger Group, which is now operational, and a soft drink plant at Arenel (Pvt) Ltd.

Matebeleland South Province has 800 projects, the highest number in the region with 523 having been completed while 277 are almost completed.

Those completed include Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Station, the rolling out of the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) schools project, the establishment of the Mopani worm/amacimbi/madora processing plant in Beitbridge; and the 5MW Richsaw Solar Plant in Gwanda. In Matebeleland North, from the 669 projects being undertaken by Government, 435 projects have been completed while 234 are near completion.

The completed projects include Hwange Teachers' College and Binga Vocational Training Centre; the installation of piped water schemes at Mkhombo, Jotsholo Sub Office, Dingani Clinic and Tiki Clinic in Lupane and Hwange districts.

Others include Lupane Magistrates Court, the installation of a transmitter at Lupane State University Campus, the issuance of national registration documents in Tsholotsho and Binga districts, and the availing of employment opportunities in Government Departments.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 170 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 67 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days