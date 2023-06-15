Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is set to snub some of his Members of Parliament for taking up the US$40 000 housing loan scheme offered to MPs by Government last year by deselecting them for party nominations.

The opposition party's insiders told The Herald that what they thought had been water under the bridge turned out to be a grudge Mr Chamisa continues to hold.

So, some of the party's MPs are set to be hit below the belt for defying the opposition leader's directive. Already, the CCC's candidate selection process has been marred by allegations of corruption, candidate imposition and the greasing of palms for positions.

"What is happening right now in the camp is something else. There is gross disorder and nothing that is happening there is transparent because as we speak Chamisa is threatening to dump some of the MPs who took the US$40 000 loan.

"We thought it was something that was in the past as it was done above board, but to our surprise it is something that is still weighing heavily in his head and some MPs will face his wrath," said the insider.

CCC Chief Whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami is on record as saying the loans were above board, hence the opposition MPs were unapologetic for taking them up.

"The loan is, therefore, not a surprising executive instrument, but one that went through due process of appropriation and it's provided for in the Constitution of the country and it's not a donation and it is above board. It was in this context that a housing facility was raised. Indeed over the years different facilities and loans have always been provided to Parliament.

"The most common of these loans have been vehicle loans of up to US$60 000 in some cases. The loans have always been repaid. Where there has been a default, Parliament has instituted legal proceedings and court records are public," Mr Mutseyami said.

Mr Chamisa continues to accuse his MPs of being sell-outs and tarnishing the party's image by accepting the loans, which he had dismissed.

CCC's spokesperson Advocate Fadzai Mahere could not be reached for a comment as her phone went unanswered.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Chamisa, #MPs, #Snub

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 173 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 67 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days