Minister fingered in Chief's attack

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Minister of Energy who is also Muzarabani District Coordinating Committee chairperson Zhemu Soda is not at peace with chiefs in Muzarabani after he allegedly sent party thugs to attack.Bulawayo24.com has it on good record that Soda was bitter with Chief Muzarabani who did not mobilize votes for him during primary elections.In protest of the attack Chief Hwata, Chief Kasekete and the victim Chief Muzarabani went to report to the President."We were not happy with Soda's move to send his supporters and attack one of our chief so as Chiefs we went and reported the matter to President Emerson Mnangagwa and he promised to take action but unfortunately to date we have not seen the action," said one chief who declined to be named.Contacted for comment Soda said he was busy and promised to call back but he never did.Muzarabani is recording many cases of violence recently the chairman for Hwindi for ED , Elius Malukula threatened to attack any Citizens Coalition for Change member who attends an opposition rally.