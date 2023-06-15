Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Member of Parliament representing Mabvuku-Tafara constituency James Chidhakwa denied rumours that he has abused his office by turning parliamentary constituency office into a bar.Allegations are that Chidhakwa turned the constituency office at stand number 9 in Mabvuku/ Tafara into a bar.Contacted for comment Chidhakwa told Bulawayo24. com that, " To answer the allegations l disagree that there is any element of truth in these allegations.I have totally no idea that as a parliamentarian l was ever given an office by the Parliament rather we have been requesting that we have offices and the Parliament is in the process of building 210 constituency office and as of now l do not have any office in Mabvuku/ Tafara at all".He added that," l do not run any business in my community because l am a leader of that community and l do not even run a tucks hop and l will not conflict that interest"