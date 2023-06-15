Cyber criminal faces arrest

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Fugitive cyber-criminal Trynos Muzanenhamo (25) was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping companies and individuals of more than USD$27 million after being on the run since last year.Acting on a tip off the police tracked Muzanenhamo to Headlands where he tried to escape but it was in vain, Bulawayo24. com has learnt.National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday."Police confirm the arrest of Trynos Muzanenhamo in connection with spate of fraud, cyber-crime and money laundering cases which occurred during the period extending from 2020 to June 2023. The suspect used various techniques such as card cloning, identity theft, Whatsapp hacking and corporate account hacking to dupe individuals and companies.The suspect would also hack Whatsapp accounts, use foreign accounts and fake identity documents, the victims were duped approximately ZWL$27 996 000 and US$ 1 800," the statement reads.