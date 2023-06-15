Police assault bogus soldiers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Six bogus soldiers who allegedly targeted tobacco farmers in Mount Darwin are currently nursing injuries after they were severely beaten by the police.The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrates courts yesterday where they appeared before magistrate Mr Shingirai Mutiro.Livingston Nyanhamo (45), Sikireta Nyamupfukudza (28), Jonathan Chitsinde(37), Dalabani Saidi(48) and Cause Murenga (39) all pleaded not guilty to six charges of armed robbery and were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.The suspects who are legally represented by various lawyers told the court that they were severely beaten by the police and the court ordered the state to investigate.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that Nyanhamo who is a resident of Dotito invited his accomplices after he got information that tobacco farmers were being paid handsomely.The six armed with pistols pounced on six different farmers at night on separate dates and robbed them of their money and mobile phones.The police acted swiftly and arrested the suspects.