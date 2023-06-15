Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government holds workshop on climate service framework

by Tarisai Mudahondo
14 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean Government in partnership with United Nations Development Programme is implementing a seven(7) year programme titled "Building the climate resilience for agricultural livelihoods in Southern Africa".

A two-day workshop currently taking place in Harare (20-21 June 2023) is expected to strengthen the livelihoods of vulnerable communities in the face of climate risks and shocks.

The Ministry of Environment through the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) as the lead partner is working in conjunction with Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) towards the implementation of National Framework for Weather, Water and Climate Services of Zimbabwe (NFWWCS).

UNDP Residence Coordinator Madelena Monoja, in a speech said, the UN Agency is glad to support the Government of Zimbabwe to strengthen portfolio and infrastructure on weather information.

"UNDP is happy to support Zimbabwean Government to strengthen its portfolio and infrastructure on weather information. I think the government as a lead institution has done well to put in place key infrastructure to make sure that we get credible information," she reiterated.

She challenged stakeholders to identify gaps and other outstanding issues relevant to present credible weather information.

"This engagement should also be an opportunity for stakeholders to assess gaps and other key infrastructure needed to present credible weather information. This also looks at generation of data and data analysis so that it also disseminated in an efficient manner that I'd well understood by farmers out there," she added

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Police assault bogus soldiers

17 mins ago | 61 Views

Cyber criminal faces arrest

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Minister fingered in Chief's attack

1 hr ago | 428 Views

We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mugabe and Other Leftist Heroes: Progressive Endorse Tyranny

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

If ED doing great job why is he afraid to be questioned by the nation?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Government of Zimbabwe helps meet refugees' food needs

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Econet increases tariffs again

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

6 hrs ago | 2267 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1140 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

18 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

18 hrs ago | 988 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

18 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

19 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days