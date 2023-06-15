Government holds workshop on climate service framework

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwean Government in partnership with United Nations Development Programme is implementing a seven(7) year programme titled "Building the climate resilience for agricultural livelihoods in Southern Africa".A two-day workshop currently taking place in Harare (20-21 June 2023) is expected to strengthen the livelihoods of vulnerable communities in the face of climate risks and shocks.The Ministry of Environment through the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) as the lead partner is working in conjunction with Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) towards the implementation of National Framework for Weather, Water and Climate Services of Zimbabwe (NFWWCS).UNDP Residence Coordinator Madelena Monoja, in a speech said, the UN Agency is glad to support the Government of Zimbabwe to strengthen portfolio and infrastructure on weather information."UNDP is happy to support Zimbabwean Government to strengthen its portfolio and infrastructure on weather information. I think the government as a lead institution has done well to put in place key infrastructure to make sure that we get credible information," she reiterated.She challenged stakeholders to identify gaps and other outstanding issues relevant to present credible weather information."This engagement should also be an opportunity for stakeholders to assess gaps and other key infrastructure needed to present credible weather information. This also looks at generation of data and data analysis so that it also disseminated in an efficient manner that I'd well understood by farmers out there," she added