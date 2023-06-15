ZNYSGA Distances Themselves From The Banket Utterances

News / National

by Desire Tshuma

The Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association have distanced themselves from the recent utterances by what they call 'splinter' group that represents National Youth Service members.According to the representative from ZNYSGA, Mr Stanley Kufa Mabhachi, he said the splinter group that goes by the name Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association 'Trust' convened a meeting at Banket Country Club in Mashonaland West this weekend."The 'splinter' National Youth Service Graduates Association 'Trust' led by Tichaona Zimbiru, issued a very offensive, inflammatory and divisive statements that aims at dividing the ZANU PF party and ZANU PF Youth," said Mr Mabhachi."They said NYS are free to use violence and assault Central Intelligence Organization operatives and the Zimbabwe Republic Police who are deemed unpatriotic. The splinter NYS faction went further to say Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) is linked to the CIO and they have hijacked their programs as ZNYSGA" narrated Mr Mabhachi.The splinter group is allegedly also allegedly said the older generation of revolutionaries have blood on their hands hence they cannot lead the new economic revolution.According to National Youth Service Graduates Association, they are disassociating themselves from these 'rebel' members whom are understood to be sponsored by former ZANU PF member who turned G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere. "We categorically disassociate from the views of reckless ideology, we are trained and discipline, we were not taught to disrespect revolutionary ideology. Therefore we do not compromise and negotiate regarding anything that goes against the principles as we reinforce our commitment to ZANU PF and the revolutionary ideology" charged Mr Mabhachi.Mr Mabhachi castigated those who preach Zanu PF gospel during the day and attacks the party during the night. Zimbabwe is heading for the harmonized 2023 elections slated for August 23 with a fife million votes targets. ZANU PF has several organizations that are affiliated to, FAZ, Varakashi4ED, MenBeliewED, Young Women4ED, Young Miners4ED to mention just a few.