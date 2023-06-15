Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Power generation reached 1628 megawatts on Monday with Hwange and Kariba Power Station stations sharing the output generated.

The significant improvements are expected to ease the energy supply burden and boost production efficiency.

According to the daily production figures from Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Kariba Power Station produced 818MW while Hwange Thermal Power Station produced 810MW.

The three power stations Munyati, Bulawayo and Harare had no production.

The improvement in power generation has significantly reduced load-shedding.

The Hwange thermal power station investment under the second republic led by President Mnangagwa who led the ground breaking event of the US$1,4 billion project in 2018 has since been successfully synchronized to the national grid.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Load, #Shedding, #Zesa

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

56 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

59 mins ago | 204 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

1 hr ago | 118 Views

'Full dollarisation suicidal for Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

SA officials demand bribes from Zimbabwe permit holders

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP leads invasion of sacred mountain

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, claims Chamisa's CCC

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teacher found hanged after collecting pay

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mangwe, Bulilima villagers go online

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe official bank rate latest

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sikhala trial to continue next week

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Minister Kazembe in violence storm

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZNYSGA Distances Themselves From The Banket Utterances

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Government holds workshop on climate service framework

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police assault bogus soldiers

6 hrs ago | 814 Views

Cyber criminal faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

8 hrs ago | 837 Views

Minister fingered in Chief's attack

8 hrs ago | 1440 Views

We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mugabe and Other Leftist Heroes: Progressive Endorse Tyranny

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

If ED doing great job why is he afraid to be questioned by the nation?

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Government of Zimbabwe helps meet refugees' food needs

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Econet increases tariffs again

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

12 hrs ago | 4538 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1706 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

13 hrs ago | 832 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

13 hrs ago | 330 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

13 hrs ago | 951 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

13 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

13 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days