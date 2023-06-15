Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Power generation reached 1628 megawatts on Monday with Hwange and Kariba Power Station stations sharing the output generated.The significant improvements are expected to ease the energy supply burden and boost production efficiency.According to the daily production figures from Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Kariba Power Station produced 818MW while Hwange Thermal Power Station produced 810MW.The three power stations Munyati, Bulawayo and Harare had no production.The improvement in power generation has significantly reduced load-shedding.The Hwange thermal power station investment under the second republic led by President Mnangagwa who led the ground breaking event of the US$1,4 billion project in 2018 has since been successfully synchronized to the national grid.