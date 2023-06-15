Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry has described as sheer criminality, the attack on the country's ambassador to Sudan, Emmanuel Runganga Gumbo's home by rebels in the war-torn African country's capital, Khartoum Monday.In a statement Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo said the criminals targeted the chancery because there was no occupant as the Zimbabwean envoy and his staff were evacuated at the onset of the conflict by rival forces in April."Yes, I can confirm our properties in Sudan were destroyed by some of the fighting forces in the country taking advantage of the fact that we evacuated our people and taking advantage of the current war going on there," Mugejo said."It's not only Zimbabwe but most of the countries."We have reports that most of the countries' properties were also targeted."It's sheer criminality taking advantage of the war to loot properties of our diplomats and the properties of our embassies there."This is the unfortunate incident which is happening in Sudan."In a tweet on Monday, Sudan's foreign ministry condemned the attack and urged the international community to also speak against the ‘terrorist and criminal behaviour'."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms the rapid support militia's storming of the embassy and the home of the Zimbabwean ambassador, and the theft of valuables, in flagrant violation of international norms and laws concerned with the sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions."The Ministry calls on the international community to condemn the terrorist and criminal behaviour of the militia," it said.Sudan is in the middle of a bitter war pitting the army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).The belligerent forces have agreed to pause the armed conflict under a fragile ceasefire deal brokered by Saudi and US mediators.However, previous attempts to broker a truce between the forces have been violated as the rivals have continued shelling each other.The power struggle between the two sides has turned the capital into a war zone plagued by looting.The conflict erupted from disputes over a plan for a transition to elections under a civilian government, four years after long-serving autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a popular uprising.