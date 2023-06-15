Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has successfully submitted his nomination papers at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Harare.

This development comes after the opposition party claimed that several of their candidates have been intimidated by alleged Zanu-PF members.

Chamisa confirmed he had successfully filed his nomination papers on Tuesday afternoon.

"Presidential Candidate Nomination Papers Filed!! Have just successfully filed papers at ZEC. It's all systems go! A New Great Zimbabwe is loading," he announced on Twitter.

His party, the CCC said the "brisk" filing involved submitting a nomination form, signed by the candidate, his chief election agent and party signatories to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"The payment of US$20 000 was duly settled. It's officially Game Time! We are ready to win Zimbabwe for change!," said CCC

On the other hand, CCC has claimed that some of their recently announced candidates had been intimidated.

"The CCC party was quite right to keep a lid on those finally nominated by the party until the last minute. In those areas where we have had to reveal names there are already reports of nominated candidates being intimidated by Zanu-PF thugs," said CCC member, David Coltart.

Coltart also said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had to act on these intimidation reports, citing they had "no excuse" not to act.

