Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cocaine dealer nabbed

by Tarisai Mudahondo
20 mins ago | Views
Suspected cocaine dealer Taurai Musindo (38) was remanded in custody yesterday after appearing before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibindi being charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and resisting a police officer.


Chibindi was lured to deliver eight grammes of cocaine worth US$ 1, 9 million to a potential customer and was arrested on Sunday, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Prosecuting Zororai Nkomo alleged that  on Sunday police heard that Musindo was supplying cocaine in the Avenues  area of Harare, detectives then lured him to the corner of third street and Josiah Chinamano avenue pretending to be potential buyers leading to his arrest.

Musindo was remanded in custody waitin his bail application.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Fraudster nominated for Nketa seat?

5 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Kasukuwere lands in Harare to file nomination papers?

7 hrs ago | 5435 Views

Gwanda council in land storm

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

EFF Zimbabwe endorses Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Buyanga in another bid to block extradition to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mapfumo to end career after Saturday UK show

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

Musona joins Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa file nomination papers all eyes now on Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'Zimdollar will never die'

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Number of female politicians set to drop

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe violates Global Fund regulations

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mukanya absconds Jah Prayzah, Winky D gig

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

High Court quashes discriminatory 1968 law

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Charumbira in cyber-bullying storm

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Nomination fees challenge not urgent, says Court

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Trio in court over pangolin

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bikita Minerals offers US$100 wage increase

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

SA envoy officiates at Lemba Day commemorations

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF chair acquitted of rape

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Elected reps failed Zimbabwe - report

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

How will Zimbabwe implement women, youth quotas in the absence of an electoral law?

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Vehicles, shops torched as rival miners clash

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gweru residents boycott paying bills

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Nomination Court opens

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

WATCH: Plumtree polytechnic construction starts

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Modernisation of Beitbridge border enters homestretch

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

United Zimbabwe Alliance presidential candidate calls for lifting of sanctions

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Unpacking today's Nomination court

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Businessman up for car theft

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

RBZ backs Pan-African payment, settlement system

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

ZACC recovers 36 vehicles from bogus civil servants

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

ZEC gazettes local authority women's quota

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nomination courts sit to register candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

19 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

19 hrs ago | 1300 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

19 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Full dollarisation suicidal for Zimbabwe'

19 hrs ago | 1023 Views

SA officials demand bribes from Zimbabwe permit holders

19 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP leads invasion of sacred mountain

19 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, claims Chamisa's CCC

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

19 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

19 hrs ago | 159 Views

Teacher found hanged after collecting pay

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

19 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mangwe, Bulilima villagers go online

19 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe official bank rate latest

19 hrs ago | 577 Views

Sikhala trial to continue next week

19 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days