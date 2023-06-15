Cocaine dealer nabbed

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Suspected cocaine dealer Taurai Musindo (38) was remanded in custody yesterday after appearing before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibindi being charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and resisting a police officer.

Chibindi was lured to deliver eight grammes of cocaine worth US$ 1, 9 million to a potential customer and was arrested on Sunday, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Prosecuting Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Sunday police heard that Musindo was supplying cocaine in the Avenues area of Harare, detectives then lured him to the corner of third street and Josiah Chinamano avenue pretending to be potential buyers leading to his arrest.Musindo was remanded in custody waitin his bail application.