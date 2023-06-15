ZANU PF teenager nabbed for carrying explosives at Mnangagwa's function

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 19-YEAR-OLD ZANU PF supporter is in trouble after he was found in possession of explosives at a Presidential function in Chiweshe.

The matter came to light today at Nzvimbo circuit court where Kudakwashe Chaitezvi appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Chaitezvi was granted bail $2000 in December last year by a Concession magistrate.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on December 22 December last year at around 1300hrs and at Mother Theresa Clinic, Chiweshe, a police officer was deployed to conduct searches of the entrance during a presidential visit.The accused then came intending to get in and upon being searched,he was found in possession of an ignitor code measuring about 19metres.The cop asked the accused to produce a permit or licence to posses the explosives but he had noneThe value of the property is still to be establishedChaitezvi is charged with Possession of Explosives as defined in section 3(1) of the explosives Act Chapter 10:08.