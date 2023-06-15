Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UNDP vows to national climate resilience building

by Tarisai Mudahondo | Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
United Nations Development Programs (UNDP)  deputy resident representative programs Madelena Monoja  hailed  their partnership with National climate service framework to build a national climate resilient society.


Speaking during the two day workshop held in Harare from yesterday  Monoja said, " Today UNDP is supporting the National Climate Service framework to establish strategies for sustained operations and mantainance of the country's hydro- metro logical equipment.

The partnership is aimed at advancing the national climate resilience building agenda where Zimbabwe like most part of Sub Saharan Africa is perennially affected by several hazards impacting heavily on rain fed agricultural production systems".

Monoja further stated that," The support by UNDP contributes to the work being done by ministry especially on the national framework for weather , water and climate services of Zimbabwe.

I express my deepest appreciation to the government of Zimbabwe for allowing a partnership extension model where UNDP showcases the seamless transition from the national framework".

She added that UNDP desires to realize increased coordination between Metrological services department and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

43 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

44 mins ago | 51 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

46 mins ago | 246 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

52 mins ago | 172 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

53 mins ago | 65 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

53 mins ago | 215 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

53 mins ago | 94 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

54 mins ago | 67 Views

Nkosazana Daughter Gwanda-bound

54 mins ago | 97 Views

Madhuku, Mwonzora, Chikohora to challenge Mnangagwa, Chamisa, Kasukuwere

54 mins ago | 104 Views

Chiwenga and wife celebrate first anniversary of their marriage

55 mins ago | 48 Views

ZANU PF teenager nabbed for carrying explosives at Mnangagwa's function

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Cocaine dealer nabbed

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Fraudster nominated for Nketa seat?

9 hrs ago | 2691 Views

Kasukuwere lands in Harare to file nomination papers?

11 hrs ago | 6993 Views

Gwanda council in land storm

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

EFF Zimbabwe endorses Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Buyanga in another bid to block extradition to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mapfumo to end career after Saturday UK show

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Musona joins Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC

11 hrs ago | 665 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa file nomination papers all eyes now on Kasukuwere

11 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'Zimdollar will never die'

11 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Number of female politicians set to drop

12 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe violates Global Fund regulations

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mukanya absconds Jah Prayzah, Winky D gig

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

High Court quashes discriminatory 1968 law

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Charumbira in cyber-bullying storm

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

Nomination fees challenge not urgent, says Court

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

Trio in court over pangolin

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bikita Minerals offers US$100 wage increase

12 hrs ago | 838 Views

SA envoy officiates at Lemba Day commemorations

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF chair acquitted of rape

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Elected reps failed Zimbabwe - report

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

How will Zimbabwe implement women, youth quotas in the absence of an electoral law?

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Vehicles, shops torched as rival miners clash

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Gweru residents boycott paying bills

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Nomination Court opens

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

WATCH: Plumtree polytechnic construction starts

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

Modernisation of Beitbridge border enters homestretch

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

United Zimbabwe Alliance presidential candidate calls for lifting of sanctions

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Unpacking today's Nomination court

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Businessman up for car theft

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

RBZ backs Pan-African payment, settlement system

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZACC recovers 36 vehicles from bogus civil servants

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

ZEC gazettes local authority women's quota

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Nomination courts sit to register candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

23 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

23 hrs ago | 1332 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days