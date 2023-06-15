UNDP vows to national climate resilience building

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo | Simbarashe Sithole

United Nations Development Programs (UNDP) deputy resident representative programs Madelena Monoja hailed their partnership with National climate service framework to build a national climate resilient society.

Speaking during the two day workshop held in Harare from yesterday Monoja said, " Today UNDP is supporting the National Climate Service framework to establish strategies for sustained operations and mantainance of the country's hydro- metro logical equipment.The partnership is aimed at advancing the national climate resilience building agenda where Zimbabwe like most part of Sub Saharan Africa is perennially affected by several hazards impacting heavily on rain fed agricultural production systems".Monoja further stated that," The support by UNDP contributes to the work being done by ministry especially on the national framework for weather , water and climate services of Zimbabwe.I express my deepest appreciation to the government of Zimbabwe for allowing a partnership extension model where UNDP showcases the seamless transition from the national framework".She added that UNDP desires to realize increased coordination between Metrological services department and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).