Madhuku, Mwonzora, Chikohora to challenge Mnangagwa, Chamisa, Kasukuwere

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE aspiring presidential candidates seeking occupation of the highest office in the land have this morning filed their papers at the Nomination Court, sitting at High Court in Harare.President Mnangagwa and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa filed their papers yesterday ahead of the Nomination Court sitting today.The court sitting today sets the much awaited stage for the harmonised elections slated for August 23.National Constitutional Assembly party leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, independent aspiring candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Coalition for Democrats fore-runner Trust Chikohora, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora filed their papers today.LEAD party leader Linda Masarira is at the court but still trying to raise the nomination fees.Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who submitted President Mnangagwa's papers, said the process went well."We have successfully filed our papers and now await the outcome, at the close of the Nomination Court. We are also interested to know other contestants," he said.The Nomination Court sitting at the High Court is considering candidates aspiring for Presidential office.Prof Madhuku and Mr Chikohora came in person to submit their papers while Kasukuwere filed his papers through his chief election agent and prominent Harare lawyer Ms Jacqueline Sande.Chikohora will lead the alliance under the banner named d the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD)Nomination Courts sit countrywide today for all candidates aspiring to contest in harmonised elections set for August 23, paving the way for political campaigning.Candidates seeking the presidential post will fork out a US$20 000 nomination fee and submit their papers at the High Court in Harare.National Assembly candidates will submit their papers at the Provincial Magistrate Courts at a fee of US$1 000.Senators, Women's Quota and Youth Quota candidates will pay US$200 and their papers will be submitted at Provincial Magistrate Courts.Candidates vying for council positions do not pay any fee and will submit their papers at local authority offices countrywide.A presidential candidate needs 10 registered voters to nominate him or her in each province.