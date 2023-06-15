Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
OPPOSITION ZAPU has failed to file papers for the presidency after party leader Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo reportedly chickened out last night, much to the shock of members.

The country goes for the Harmonised Elections on August 23.

Party spokesperson, Msongelwa Ndlovu, however said their non-filing was a result of the huge nomination fees which their party felt was unreasonable. He added that due to the unreasonable fees, ZAPU was, therefore, never going to be part of the presidential election process.

"We didn't pull out because we didn't get in in the first place. We have been ready to contest but not to buy our democratic rights for US$20 000. That is irresponsible and unnecessary. Our view is that it sends a very bad message to children from disadvantaged backgrounds to say you cannot aspire to be a President unless you are rich or corrupt," said Ndlovu.

However, sources within the party told Chronicle Online that failure to run for the presidency has nothing to do with nomination fees, as the party had harnessed the necessary financial resources for that process

"The President told us last night, much to our shock, that he had decided not to run for the presidency, everyone who was in the meeting was shocked but crucially, very angry. Why angry? Because of the timing of the cowardly announcement which left the party without another option because ordinarily, the party would then have appointed another member to run for the presidency," said the source.

Zapu will however have National Assembly and local Government elections candidates.

Source - The Chronicle

